The 18-year-old gymnast became the first Hmong American to win a gymnastics Olympic gold medal

Sunisa Lee Celebrates Gymnastics Gold with a Dance Party — and Pizza! — in Her Room

Sunisa Lee has every reason to celebrate — and it seems like she's doing just that.

Lee, who became the first Hmong American gymnast to earn Olympic gold on Thursday night in the women's individual all-around, posted a TikTok video of herself enjoying pizza and a dance session after her victory.

In the clip, Lee is grooving around and posing to a sped-up version of Azealia Banks' "Luxury," while showing off her new hardware and wearing a Team USA tracksuit. She wrote in the caption, "on top of the world rn."

Lee ended Thursday's competition with 57.433, just ahead of silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil's 57.298, and the Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova, who finished with 57.199.

Addressing her teammate Simone Biles' stunning exit from the event due to mental health concerns, Lee admitted that "coming into this competition, I didn't even think that I could be competing for a gold medal," noting she was focused on getting silver to Biles' presumed first-place finish.

Sunisa Lee Sunisa Lee | Credit: Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"I feel like this whole season I've been second to her," she added, noting that she tried not to "focus on it though" or else she "knew I would get too nervous."

Biles was still in the stands to support Lee and Jade Carey as they competed Thursday. And she was quick to praise her teammate on social media for this history-making win.

"CONGRATS PRINCESS 🤍✨✨ absolutely killed it!!!" Biles wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of the pair posing together after the team's silver medal win in the team final on Tuesday. "OLYMPIC CHAMPION RIGHT HERE !!! So so so beyond proud of you!!!!"