U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Falls to Sweden in First Match at Olympic Games

The U.S. women's national soccer team once again fell to Sweden after the latter knocked the Americans out of medal contention at the last Summer Games

History just repeated itself.

The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) fell to Sweden during their Tokyo Olympics Group G match on Wednesday.

The victory was hard-won, though, with Sweden leading out of the gate 2-0 after two goals scored by Stina Blackstenius. Lina Hurtig scored a final goal to secure the win.

"We got our asses kicked, didn't we?" Megan Rapinoe said after, Yahoo Sports reported.

That doesn't mean the USWNT is totally out, though. They can still move on to the quarterfinals should they finish second in igroup G, or be one of the top two third-place finishers.

Of course, the rivalry between the U.S. and Sweden was intense heading into the face-off, as the latter knocked the American women out of medal contention in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio and ultimately won the silver.

Ahead of the game, U.S. team captain Becky Sauerbrunn told reporters, "What happened in 2016 is one of the worst results that the senior national team has had in a major tournament."

Sweden Soccer Olympics Team Sweden and Team USA competing | Credit: Kyodo via AP Images

"From playing in that game, I know how disappointed we all were and for me, it has lit a fire going into 2019 [World Cup] and also here. It seems kind of rich that we get to play them first game of this Olympics. I'm really excited about that."

After winning the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019, the USWNT could become the first in history to follow the achievement immediately with a win at the Olympics.

In an interview with U Sports ahead of the Games' start, Crystal Dunn got candid about the possibility.

"It would be an incredible achievement," Dunn said, adding that she thinks the team is "more than capable" of a win at the Games, which were previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.