Timeline of Simone Biles' Tokyo Olympics: From Skipping Opening Ceremony to Exiting Her Event Finals

Also after the all-around team final, Biles told reporters what she said to her teammates about her withdrawal. "You have done all the training, you can do this without me and it will be just fine," she advised Lee, Chiles and McCallum.

Though the team did not win gold, Biles told reporters that she was "proud" of how the rest of the silver-winning squad performed. "For me, I'm proud for how the girls stepped up and did what they had to do. I owe this to the girls, it has nothing to do with me. I am very proud of them," she said.

"It was definitely something that was unexpected," Chiles said at the press conference with Biles and their teammates. "We were kind of emotional when we found out that she wasn't going to continue and, you know, we always kind of put our minds in a great position. Because at the end of the day, we're out there to show what we needed to show and we went out there and did what we did."

Lee agreed: "There was definitely a lot of emotions running through all of our heads, but I'm really proud that we were able to step up to the plate and do what we needed to do. It's very hard to lose a teammate, especially at the Olympic Games."