Simone Biles Talks About Getting Ready for the Tokyo Summer Olympics: ‘I Train 7 Hours a Day’

Five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is opening up about how she’s preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics

Simone Biles is putting in the work as she prepares for the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics.

During Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 24-year-old gymnast opened up about how she's been making sure she's in tip-top shape for the Summer Games, which were delayed from 2020 to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I train seven hours a day," she said, noting that Sunday is her only off day.

"Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, [and] Friday I train twice a day," she explained. "And then Thursday and Saturday I train once a day."

The five-time Olympic medalist also spoke about her upcoming Facebook Watch docuseries — Simone vs Herself — which follows her Olympics preparations. As for what fans can hope to see, Biles says the series will show her "taking myself to new heights in the gym, trying new skills."

"It's not all glitz and glam," she added. "Sometimes we have to get down and dirty in the gym."

In a new clip from the series that aired on the late night talk show, Biles talks about how difficult putting your body through intense training can be.

"I'm like walking in two minutes before practice starts. I'm like, 'Who am I? This is so unlike me.' But I seriously just can't get up anymore," she says in the clip. "But I still go in there and get my work down."

In a previous statement about the series, Biles said, "My gymnastics career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs despite what a lot of people may think, and, in a lot of ways, my career has felt like I've been trying to prove myself to others."

"My mom has always encouraged me to be the 'best Simone I can be' and I now have a true appreciation for what that really means, which is one of the big reasons I wanted to come back for Tokyo," she continued.

Earlier this month, Biles also spoke about how returning to the mat carries a deeper significance for her after having gone public with the abuse she experienced at the hands of convicted sexual predator and former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

"I just feel like [with] everything that happened, I had to come back to the sport to be a voice, to have change happen," she told Today's Hoda Kotb. "Because I feel like if there weren't a remaining survivor in the sport, they would've just brushed it to the side."