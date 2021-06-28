Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee Grab Spots on U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team for Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum will compete as a team while Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will compete as individuals at the Tokyo Olympics

Go Team USA!

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum secured spots on the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team along with gymnasts Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner who will compete in the Summer Games as individuals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The six gymnasts were selected on Sunday during the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials, which ran from June 24 to 27 in St. Louis, Missouri.

For previous Olympic Summer Games, gymnastics teams consisted of five members. However, the decision to reduce to four members was made in 2015 by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) as a way to narrow the competitive gap for smaller countries. Thus, in Tokyo, countries will be competing with four team members and two individual spots.

Biles, 24, stormed out of the gate as the top contender to nail a spot on Team USA and ended up winning the weekend. While she uncharacteristically fell off the balance beam on Sunday, her place in Tokyo was never really in question after winning four gold medals and a bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

"The journey has been surreal, five years later and we're doing it again," she told NBC on their live broadcast. "I'm old, I feel like I have a lot of wisdom ... so I just want to keep everybody cool, calm, and collected."

The gymnast has already broken barriers ahead of the Games, such as being the first woman to land the risky Yurchenko double pike at the U.S. Classic in May.

Biles previously opened up to PEOPLE about what she's looking forward to in Tokyo.

"I'm excited to be in an atmosphere where everybody kind of wants the same thing and is striving for perfection and they're so dedicated and they've been trying so hard," said Biles. "So perseverance is what draws me to the Olympics, personally. I think that's what I'm most excited for."

Carey, 21, accepted an individual spot on the Olympic Gymnastics Team as she vowed to earlier this month if it was officially offered to her.

"I have every intention to accept the individual spot that I worked very hard to earn by competing in the Apparatus World Cup Series spanning from 2018-2020 when officially offered to me," the 21-year-old said in her announcement on Instagram. "My focus right now is preparing to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and being able to contribute to Team USA in any way possible. Thank you for your continued support."

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, Carey said, "It would be amazing just to be there and represent my country. It's unbelievable. Just being a role model for little kids is a really cool thing that happens."

"Definitely vault and floor are my strongest events. I can put up a pretty good score on those two," she added.

Ahead of the Olympics, Suni Lee, 18, already caught the attention of her longtime hero, five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin.

"Her abilities as a gymnast, especially her bar routine, are incredible," Liukin told Elle last month. "But it's the unparalleled mental strength that she has shown during the most difficult time of her life that make her the person she is."

Lee also made sure to thank her father in particular after placing second on Sunday, telling NBC's live broadcast, "He's done so much for me."

Chiles will be making her Olympic debut with a familiar face by her side: her teammate, Biles.

"People have told me, 'You're going to be the next [Biles]…' but my journey is totally different compared to hers," she recently told KOIN. "So when people tell me that I'm like, 'y'all can tell me that but I'm going to be the next Jordan and I'm going to be the next Jordan that has never hit potential in a way… I'm not at the best Jordan.' "

"So in my world, I'm the next Jordan Chiles. I'm the next girl who's done nothing in her life but then suddenly makes an Olympic team," she added. "This version of Jordan Chiles is somebody that is going to have fun, go out there with no regrets and finally say that she did it."

Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, Leanne Wong, and Emma Malabuyo were selected as the replacement athletes who will still travel to Tokyo for the Olympics after Sunday's trials.