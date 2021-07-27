Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum Earn Silver in Team Final After Simone Biles' Early Exit

Lee, Chiles and McCallum, all first-time Olympians, carried on with the gymnastics competition after Biles withdrew following the first event, citing a medical issue

Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Grace McCallum won silver along with Simone Biles — despite her sudden exit from competition — at the women's team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Summer Olympics on Tuesday.

The Russian athletes placed first and the U.S. earned second, beating out third-place Great Britain as well as Belgium, China, France, Italy (who came in fourth) and host nation Japan.

The result is a still shock of sorts for Team USA, which has dominated women's gymnastics in recent Olympics and has competed closely against the Russians, their rivals.

During the preliminary competition on Sunday, the U.S. made uncharacteristic errors that saw them trailing Russia. It was the first time the Americans weren't at the top of a leaderboard in an Olympics or world championship since 2010.

At Tuesday's final, Lee, Chiles and McCallum — all first-time Olympians — carried on with the competition after their veteran captain Biles, the 24-year-old reigning Olympic all-around champion, left the floor following the vault, her first apparatus and her signature event.

Officials then said she would not be returning to competition because of her health but were not more specific.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said in a statement to PEOPLE and other outlets. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

On vault, Biles completed 1.5 twists instead of an Amanar and took a large hop forward on the landing for a score of 13.766, the lowest vault score of her Olympics career.

Simone Biles

Meanwhile, Lee, an 18-year-old from Minnesota who will compete in the individual all-around competition alongside Biles later this week, was a standout with a score of 15.400 on the uneven bars, which is one of her strongest events.

Chiles, who moved from Washington to train with Biles in Texas, scored a strong 14.666 on vault. Then, with less than 10 minutes after learning she would replace Biles on bars, Chiles delivered a strong routine, earning a score of 14.166. She suffered in her floor routine, however, with a score of 11.700.

McCallum, another 18-year-old from Minnesota, scored a 14.300 on vault before she scored 13.700 on bars, during which she hit her foot on the low bar.

In Tokyo, Biles was expected to compete for six gold medals. She made the event finals in vault, floor, bars and beam, in addition to team and all-around.

After a brief leave during Tuesday's final, Biles returned to the floor before the U.S. competed on uneven bars and was seen hugging her teammates and, as she remained on the side, she was dressed in her white Team USA warm-up gear.