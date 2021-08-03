Simone Biles' 'Contagious Laugh' and Wanting Matching Olympic Ring Tattoos: Gymnasts Detail Team USA's Bond

Tokyo Olympics silver medalists Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum play a game of "Who's most likely to?" with PEOPLE

The four-member squad of Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum delivered a medal-worthy performance under unexpected circumstances — all the while forming an unbreakable bond.

Chiles, Lee and McCallum relied on each other for strength and support from Biles, 24, who was cheering her trio of teammates from the sidelines after withdrawing following her first apparatus (the vault).

Biles later explained that her decision to pull out was due to the "twisties," a disorienting condition of losing air awareness that could prevent a gymnast from executing routines safely and effectively.

Her exit partway through the team final meant the other three team members had to finish the rest of the final without her, together.

After fighting through what they admit was the initial stress of Biles' exit, the foursome are relishing their accomplishments as a team under pressure.

Proudly wearing their first-ever medals around their necks, Chiles, 20, and McCallum, 18, spoke with PEOPLE about their group dynamic in an Olympic edition of "Who's most likely to?"

After the Games, many athletes mark their accomplishment of competing at the highest level with tattoos of the Olympic rings. Even Biles tattooed it on her forearm after winning five medals (four gold and one bronze) in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

So after Tokyo, who does Chiles and McCallum think will most likely celebrate their medal with some new body ink?

"I think all of us. All of us. Yeah, I think we are all. Except for Simone, because she already has one. I already know where I'm getting mine," Chiles says, pointing to her inner elbow, above the ditch area.

"I don't think we're going to get it together because we all live in different states. But we're all talking about getting it after and what place we'd get it or different areas," shares McCallum, who adds, "I was wanting to get it like here where Simone has it."

Speaking of another form of celebration, Chiles and McCallum name their teammate Lee as the most likely to became a TikTok sensation. The 18-year-old went viral after posting videos of her commemorating her individual all-around victory with pizza and a dance party in her hotel room.

"I feel like that's just her personality," McCallum says of Lee. "She has the right personality to be famous."

Chiles, who has her own following on TikTok, agrees: "Yeah, it's just her. She fits in perfectly."

And it's just not TikToks that the squad has fun with. According to Chiles and McCallum, their "role model" Biles is most likely to set a good mood for the rest of the team.

"She always laughs. We always tell jokes. I think that's the reason why," Chiles says in naming Biles as the teammate most likely to break out in laughter during practice or competition. "We always just tell jokes."

"[Simone] just has the most contagious laugh," McCallum says.

"It's so contagious. She can randomly think of something in her head, start laughing and then we're all laughing. We're like, 'Why are we even laughing?' We don't even know why," Chiles says, calling it's "always" a good time when Biles is cheerful.

Nothing will bring them more smiles and laughter than being back in the States with their loved ones and favorite comfort foods, they say, especially after being in Japan and eating unfamiliar items. The team can't wait to celebrate with some of their go-to meals.

While Lee is looking forward to Chick-fil-A when she returns home, Chiles has "been craving" her favorite Uncle Julio's location in Texas. "This is a Mexican restaurant that I've been craving this whole entire trip," she said. "I really, really want it because their chips and salsa are so good."

For McCallum, she misses "normal food that I eat at home."

Being half a world away and without their families in Tokyo due to the COVID-19 pandemic left the ladies relying on each other for camaraderie. Chiles and McCallum say Biles was the friend to help bring everyone together, both on and off the competition floor.

"She's just like the group leader," McCallum says. "She just guides us through everything."

"She knows everything. She's still able to bring us all together and be like, 'So guys, so we're going to do this, and then we're going to do that. And then, I think this would be a great idea,' " says Chiles.