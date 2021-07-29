Simone Biles also opted out after beginning the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday, citing her mental health

Simone Biles Says 'Outpouring of Love' Helped Her Realize 'I'm More Than' Gymnastics After Event Exits

Simone Biles won't be defending her gold medal in the women's gymnastics individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics — a decision she spoke out about on Thursday.

"The outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," Biles wrote on Twitter.

The Wednesday announcement about the individual all-around followed Biles unexpectedly bowing out of the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday night in Japan. At the time, USA Gymnastics told PEOPLE that Biles had withdrawn due to a "medical issue."

Later, speaking with reporters, Biles cited her mental health and noted that she was "dealing with some things internally."

Wednesday's statement said that Biles had undergone "further medical evaluation" before withdrawing from the individual all-around.

"Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals," USAG said.

The 24-year-old's final four events — the individual finals vault, beam, uneven bars and floor — begin this coming Monday. It remains unclear if she'll participate in those, or will opt out as well.

On Tuesday, of the remaining events, Biles told Today that she's "going to take it day by day and we're just going to see."