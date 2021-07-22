Podium training gives the athletes a chance to practice their skills ahead of the actual competition

Simone Biles Says She's 'So Thankful' for Coaches After Olympics Podium Training in Tokyo

It's almost showtime for Simone Biles, and she's thanking the people who helped get her there.

Biles, 24, documented Team USA gymnastics' podium training on Thursday in Tokyo ahead of the start of the competition at the Olympic Games this weekend. In addition to photos with her teammates, including Jordan Chiles, Biles also posed with her coaches and sent them a message of thanks.

"S/O to the best coaches for sacrificing so much for us to be able to reach out dreams," Biles wrote alongside the photo of herself, Chiles, and coaches Laurent Landi and Cecile Canqueteau-Landi. "It doesn't go unnoticed. So thankful for you guys."

The qualifying round for women's gymnastics is Sunday, followed by the team medal competition on Tuesday. Thursday's podium training gave the athletes a chance to practice their skills at their Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

This year's women's gymnastics team consists of Biles, Sunisa Lee, Chiles, and Grace McCallum, along with gymnasts Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner, who will compete as individuals.

For previous Olympic Summer Games, gymnastics teams consisted of five members. However, the decision to reduce to four members was made in 2015 by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) as a way to narrow the competitive gap for smaller countries. Thus, in Tokyo, countries will be competing with four team members and two individual spots.