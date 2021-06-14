The Olympic gold medalist talks with PEOPLE about the upcoming Tokyo Games and how her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, has been supporting her during the pandemic-cased delay

Simone Biles Says 'Amazing' Boyfriend Is So 'Supportive' of Her Career: 'He Knows How It Is'

While Simone Biles has claimed her place as one of the greatest athletes of all time, she says she also nabbed one of the greatest boyfriends of all time.

Speaking with PEOPLE about NABISCO's Olympics campaign, "Snack Together Win Together," Biles says that her NFL player boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, has been one of her biggest fans in preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Games.

"Oh, he's always so supportive," Biles, 24, tells PEOPLE. "Even if I wake up in the morning and I'm like, 'I'm tired, do I have to go,' jokingly, he's like 'Don't say that! You can do it, this is your dream!' "

The five-time Olympic medalist says that with Owens, 25, also being a professional athlete - he plays safety for the Houston Texans - the two share common ground and he can empathize with her experiences.

Simone Biles Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

"He's always, always so helpful and making sure I stay on top of my therapy and all of that," says Biles. "He's the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It's been amazing to have him."

While Biles won't be able to have Owens cheer her on in person at the Summer Games due to Japan's COVID regulations barring foreign fans from attending, the NFL player got to root for his superstar girlfriend at the U.S Gymnastics Championships earlier this month. There, Biles secured her seventh national title after taking home the gold in the individual all-around.

Simone Biles; Jonathan Owens Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles | Credit: Jonathan Owens Instagram

"What an amazing experience 👏🏽 First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint," wrote Owens of a sweet Instagram post with his girlfriend after the championships.

He added, "It's so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I'm so proud of you my lil champ 🥰❤️ Trials up next and you already know I'm there!! Love you baby ❤️❤️."

Biles showed her appreciation and love in the comments as she wrote, "I love you so much. I'm so happy you got to come watch while in the middle of OTA's 😘😘 you a real one."

Biles tells PEOPLE now that she's looking forward to being surrounded by world-class athletes again at the Tokyo Games.

"I'm excited to be in an atmosphere where everybody kind of wants the same thing and is striving for perfection and they're so dedicated and they've been trying so hard," says Biles. "So perseverance is what draws me to the Olympics, personally. I think that's what I'm most excited for."

simone biles Credit: nabisco

simone biles Simone Biles | Credit: nabisco

Just as Owens is championing for Biles, NABISCO will be supporting Team USA at this summer's Olympics with their "Snack Together. Win Together" campaign by debuting limited-edition Oreo, Ritz and Chips Ahoy! products - including Oreo cookies with tri-color red, white and blue creme.

"This one was super exciting because NABISCO, with their snacks, brings people and families of all ages together," says Biles. "Especially while we're going to be watching the Olympic Games from the living room or virtually, I think that it's really exciting to celebrate it over snacks and who doesn't like snacking."