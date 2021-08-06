"Morning with bae," Simone Biles wrote as she spent time with boyfriend Jonathan Owens after returning home from the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles Reunites with Boyfriend Jonathan Owens in Texas as She Supports Him at NFL Practice

Simone Biles is back home with boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

Shortly after reuniting with her mom and dad in Texas on Thursday, the 24-year-old gymnast — who won silver and bronze at the Tokyo Summer Games — got to spend some quality time with the NFL player, 26.

Biles joined the Houston Texans player at his football practice on Friday, even sharing a smiling snap of the pair together on the field.

"Morning with bae," she wrote alongside another social media post, while lovingly calling out his jersey number in a third.

Although he wasn't able to join Biles in Tokyo, Owens supported her from back home.

While celebrating her bronze in the balance beam final — Biles' first gymnastics event since she withdrew from the team all-around final — Owens wrote that "words can't explain how proud I am of you right now!! ❤️👏🏽."

Owens was also among the many to support Biles for prioritizing her mental health and safety by not participating in four out of five individual event finals.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️ Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽," he wrote on Instagram along with photos of the couple.

"You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can't wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby," he added.

After her final competition this week, Biles reflected on her unexpected experience in Tokyo.

"Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go but blessed to represent the USA," she shared on Instagram at the time.

"I'll forever cherish this unique Olympic experience. Thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I'm truly grateful 🤍 - leaving Tokyo with 2 more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn't too shabby!" she added, noting in a separate post that she was "leaving Tokyo with a full heart."