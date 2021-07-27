Simone Biles Pulls Out of Women's Team Finals After Briefly Leaving Competition Floor

Simone Biles walked off the competition floor with the team's medical trainer following her first routine of the women's team final

In a surprise reversal of her Tokyo Olympic hopes, Simone Biles exited the women's gymnastics team finals early on Tuesday night in Japan — after briefly leaving the competition floor following a botched showing in the vault event.

Biles, the reigning Olympic all-around champion, exited the floor with the team's medical trainer following her first routine of the women's team final, in which she bailed on her planned Amanar vault for an easier 1.5 twist and posted a 13.766.

That is the lowest vault score of her Olympics career.

According to the official scoreboard as of now, Biles is being rested for the other three apparatuses. NBC announced during the broadcast that Biles had pulled out of the rest of the finals but described it as a mental health issue.

Chiles, Suni Lee and Grace McCallum will continue on with the competition.

For the uneven bars, the U.S. team's second apparatus, reserve Jordan Chiles replaced Biles, who returned to the floor but remained on the side.

She has been dealing with an ankle injury. In a May episode of her Facebook Watch series, Simone vs. Herself, she explained that she had "landed short on a triple-double" during training that month.

"So right now, what we're dealing with is I just have a lot of fluid built up in there," Biles said on her show, 48 hours after the U.S. Classic. "There's nothing we can do at this point. We don't have time for rest, we don't have time for shots and all of that stuff — so tape it is"

Simone Biles Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After her vault event Biles was seen in extended conversation with her coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi and the team trainer, appearing alternately stone-faced and persistent as she talked with the staff and teammates both before and after she left the floor.

In Tokyo, her second Olympics, Biles was on track to compete for six gold medals after making the event finals in vault, floor, bars and beam and qualifying for all-around and team.

She is widely seen as the most talented women's gymnast of all time.

The women gymnastics' team event final is ongoing.