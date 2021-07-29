Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner & Grace McCallum Cheer on Teammates at Individual All-Around

Simone Biles was in the stands to support Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey as they competed in the individual all-around gymnastics competition, despite dropping out of the event

Talk about a cheering squad.

As Team USA's women's gymnastics stars Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey competed in the individual all-around competition in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, their teammates Simone Biles, Mykayla Skinner and Grace McCallum cheered them on from the stands at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing Team USA gear, the athletes sat side by side and could be audibly heard in the arena cheering Carey and Lee's names as they competed on vault, floor, beam and uneven bars.

Carey, 21, qualified for the event after Biles, 24, unexpectedly pulled out earlier this week, citing her mental health after also exiting the women's team all-around final mid-competition.

In a statement on Wednesday, U.S.A. Gymnastics confirmed Carey's participation, saying, "Jade Carey, who had the ninth-highest score in qualifications, will participate in [Biles'] place in the all-around."

Simone Biles Simone Biles

Simone Biles From left: Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner

During the women's team final, Biles exited her first event following a botched vault routine. Dropping her planned Amanar vault, she opted for an easier 1.5 twist, for which she posted a 13.766, the lowest vault score of her Olympics career. She subsequently left the floor with the team's medical trainer Marcia Faustin.

Biles later told reporters that she ended her participation in the competition for her mental health and that she's "okay, just dealing with some things internally which will get fixed out in the next couple of days." She added that she worried her stress would negatively impact her performance and her team's chances to medal.

In a tweet earlier on Thursday, Biles — who has also reposted messages of encouragement about mental wellness on social media — wrote to her followers, "The outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before."