Some have speculated that the final day of gymnastics (Aug. 3) could also be Simone Biles' final Olympic competition of her career

Simone Biles in Tokyo: All the Medal Events She Could Still Compete in at Second Olympics

Simone Biles, who is widely considered the greatest athlete of all time in gymnastics, has three events left in the Tokyo Olympics. On Wednesday, USA Gymnastics announced that Biles will not participate in the women's gymnastics individual all-around Thursday.

After her early exit during the team final, for which Team USA won silver on Tuesday, Biles talked about how "stressful" the Games have been for her.

Speaking with reporters, Biles said she was "okay, just dealing with some things internally which will get fixed out in the next couple of days," and clarified that her decision to withdraw was related to protecting her mental health, not an injury.

In a statement to PEOPLE, USA Gymnastics said on Wednesday that Biles' exit for the individual all-around was for health reasons but did not provide more details: "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health. Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals."

Below is Biles' schedule for the remainder of the Summer Games.

Thursday, July 29: Women's all-around finals

The day before Biles was set to compete, USA Gymnastics said, "Jade Carey, who had the ninth-highest score in qualifications, will participate in [Biles'] place in the all-around."

Biles is the defending all-around champion after she won gold at the 2016 Rio Games. If Biles had placed first on Thursday, she would have been only the third person in history to win back-to-back Olympics (Vera Časlavská won in 1964 and 1968, and Larisa Latynina won in 1956 and 1960).

Sunday, Aug. 1: Vault and uneven bars

Sunday is Day 1 of the individual event finals with vault, arguably Biles' best apparatus. The athlete, who won gold in the vault final at the 2016 Rio Games, has yet to attempt the Yurchenko double pike during the Olympic competition, only executing the dangerous vault during podium training last week.

During the women's team final, Biles exited her first event following a botched vault routine. Dropping her planned Amanar vault, she opted for an easier 1.5 twist, for which she posted a 13.766, the lowest vault score of her Olympics career.

Also on Sunday is the uneven bars final, for which Biles has also qualified for. Bars is Biles' least favorite event, but her teammate Sunisa Lee is one of the most dominant gymnasts on the apparatus and is known as the bars specialist. Lee's bars routine during Tuesday's team final helped the U.S. team after Biles' exit from the competition.

Monday, Aug. 2: Floor

Day 2 of the individual event finals is only the floor exercise. Biles is the reigning Olympic champion on the floor as well.

At the 2016 Games, the double layout with a half-twist and a blind landing — which is one of Biles' signature moves — was officially named after and is now called "The Biles," her first eponymous skill on floor. Then, in 2019, a triple-twisting double-tucked backward somersault officially became "The Biles II."

For the Tokyo Games, Biles worked with her Dancing with the Stars pro partner Sasha Farber to punch up her choreography. In her Facebook Watch series, Simone vs. Herself, Biles took fans into the creative process as she and Farber worked to include elements of samba and salsa in her routine.

Tuesday, Aug. 3: Balance beam

Tuesday is the final day of gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics — and some have speculated could also be the final Olympic competition of Biles' career. The 24-year-old won bronze and missed out on the gold in Rio.

On Tuesday evening, USA Gymnastics told PEOPLE in a statement that Biles had "withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Biles later told reporters that she exited for her mental health, and that she's "okay, just dealing with some things internally which will get fixed out in the next couple of days." She added that she worried her stress would negatively impact her performance and her team's chances to medal.

As for whether she will compete in the aforementioned individual finals in vault, beam, uneven bars and floor, Biles told Today that she's "going to take it day by day and we're just going to see."