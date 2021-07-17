The Tokyo Olympics will be the second Summer Games for Simone Biles, who already won four gold medals and a bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016

Simone Biles Heads to Olympics Practice and Sports Team USA Bathrobe After Landing in Tokyo

Simone Biles is one step closer to competing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics!

On Saturday, the 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist shared a video of herself and her teammates heading to practice after they landed in Tokyo for the forthcoming sporting event.

The clip was posted on Biles' Instagram Story after she took part in a fun moment with fans, where she asked them to reveal a secret in a prompt on her social media page.

"I'm off to practice now yall," Biles wrote alongside the video. "Thanks for sharing your secrets. Im shook."

A day prior, the gymnast also shared a moving photo of herself after she landed in Tokyo, where she was seen rocking a Team USA Olympics bathrobe as she puckered her lips for the clip.

Simone Biles Instagram Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Earlier in the week, Biles shared a photo of herself and fellow Team USA gymnastics squad member MyKayla Skinner posing in the cockpit of a plane as they prepared to travel to Japan for the upcoming Games.

"TOKYO BOUND w/ your new pilots 💙✈️," Biles wrote on Instagram.

The athlete — who will be competing as a team alongside Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum — also posted a picture of herself from the aircraft's cabin.

In the shot, Biles is seen holding up a blanket emblazoned with a design of a goat's head — a nod to the Olympian being dubbed by many as "the G.O.A.T." a.k.a. "the greatest of all time."

"@TeamUSA is taking the #RoadToTokyo to the skies – next stop, Japan!" she captioned the snap.

The Tokyo Olympics will be the second Summer Games for Biles, having already won four gold medals and a bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Before making the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team for the second time, she became the first woman to land the risky Yurchenko double pike at the U.S. Classic.