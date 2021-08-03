Simone Biles said her family was having a watch party back home in Texas for her first and only individual event final

Simone Biles FaceTimed with Family After Win, Says Talking with Them During Games Has Been 'Reassuring'

The first people Simone Biles wanted to share the good news of her beam bronze medal with? Her family, of course.

The 24-year-old athlete — who won her first and only medal in an individual event at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday — was spotted FaceTiming shortly after her third-place finish was confirmed in Japan.

Asked by PEOPLE at a press conference who was on the other line, Biles revealed, "I was FaceTiming with my family they had a little watch party at the house."

"So it was my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister-in-law, my godparents," the superstar gymnast continued, "so they just wanted to say hi and stuff like that."

In general, during her difficult few weeks in Tokyo, Biles has been able to keep in touch with her loved ones — even despite a 14-hour time change.

"Usually at night, I'll FaceTime them or in the morning," said Biles. "So almost every day I've gotten to talk to them which has been nice and reassuring."

Biles' final beam routine score was a 14.000. She placed behind two Chinese gymnasts: Guan Chenchen with the gold and silver medalist Tang Xijing.

The gymnast had qualified for the individual all-around, as well as the vault, floor, uneven bars, and beam competitions, but pulled out of all the other events. She explained in interviews and on social media that she was prioritizing her mental health as she grappled with a sudden loss of her air awareness on challenging flips and twists.

Biles still said to reporters that she wouldn't change anything about her Tokyo experience. And, advocating for more importance to be placed on athlete mental health, she asserted, "We have to focus on ourselves as humans. We lost touch of our human feelings sometimes. ... I did this for me and me only."