Simone Biles Gets Custom GOAT Twitter Emoji, Becomes First Olympian to Be Honored with One

With just a few days to go before the Olympic gymnasts start competition in Tokyo, Simone Biles' dominance is getting some social media recognition.

Twitter is launching a new GOAT (aka "greatest of all time") emoji specifically for the 24-year-old Olympian on Wednesday. The tiny illustrated goat is wearing a red leotard with a gold medal around its neck.

Biles is the first Olympian to receive a custom emoji from Twitter. It will populate automatically when Twitter users post messages with the hashtags "#SimoneBiles" or "#Simone" throughout the Olympic Games, which kick off Friday and continue through August 8.

She's also the first female athlete to ever receive her own GOAT emoji, following in the footsteps of male athletes like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Earlier this year, Biles wore custom leotards decorated with silver rhinestones in the shape of a goat head during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The first time Biles sported the goat design — which she named "Goldie," with help from her fans — was in 2019 during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships that year in Kansas City. She recently told PEOPLE that the entire concept has been a "running joke."

"I don't think of myself as the G.O.A.T. and that's not why I wear the goat on my leo. It was kind of a joke in the beginning. I wore one in 2019 and it was just funny because the haters were so upset," she said to PEOPLE. "What we did is to kind of tick them off even more. So I was happy because it's like good, now you guys are annoyed because you're annoying me."