Simone Biles was there in person to support Sunisa Lee after previously dropping out of the women's gymnastics individual all-around

Simone Biles Congratulates Sunisa Lee on Winning All-Around Gymnastics Gold: 'Beyond Proud of You'

Simone Biles is one proud teammate.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 24, praised Sunisa Lee following the gymnast's gold medal win in the women's gymnastics individual all-around on Thursday.

"CONGRATS PRINCESS 🤍✨✨ absolutely killed it!!!" Biles wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of the pair posing together after the team's silver medal win in the team final on Tuesday.

"OLYMPIC CHAMPION RIGHT HERE !!! So so so beyond proud of you!!!!" she added.

Biles went on to post another celebratory video on her Instagram Story showing a smiling Lee posing with her gold medal. "Yessssss bbbbbbbyyy the queen has arrived," she wrote alongside the sweet clip.

Biles was in the stands to support Lee and Jade Carey as they competed, after unexpectedly pulling out earlier this week, citing her mental health.

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee Sunisa Lee | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

After a nearly flawless flour routine, Lee, 18, ended the competition with 57.433, enough to put her ahead of silver medalist Rebeca Andrade and the Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova. Carey, who replaced Biles in the final, came in 8th.

Heading into the Games, Lee was the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast and is now the first Hmong American Olympic gold medalist. With Lee's win, the U.S. has now also won five straight women's all-around golds, starting with Carly Patterson in 2004.

Sunisa Lee Sunisa Lee | Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

Biles, who also dropped out of the team final a shaky vault landing, also praised her teammates for their second-place victory earlier this week.

"I'm SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I'll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn't," Biles wrote on social media at the time. "Thanks for being there for me and having my back! Forever love y'all."

Women's Team Final Team USA Gymnastics after winning silver | Credit: Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The gymnast's final four events — the individual finals vault, beam, uneven bars and floor — begin this coming Monday. It remains unclear if she'll participate in those, or will opt out as well.

Biles previously told Today that she's "going to take it day by day."