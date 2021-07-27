After her sudden exit citing health reasons, Biles said she was "okay" and planned to defend her all-around title at Thursday's final

What Simone Biles Told Her Teammates When She Withdrew from the Rest of the Team Final

Simone Biles said she is "dealing with some things internally" after her early exit from the women's gymnastics team final.

Shortly after Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum won silver on Tuesday evening in Japan, Biles briefly spoke with reporters about pulling out of the competition following her first apparatus.

Asked what she told her teammates about her withdrawal, Biles said her advice was: "You have done all the training, you can do this without me and it will be just fine."

"They were freaking out. They were like, crying, and I was like, 'You guys need to relax, you're going to be fine without me, go out there and kick some butt, just like we've done in training. And just lay it out on the floor and see what happens!' " Biles told Today's Hoda Kotb.

Though she did not win gold, Biles told reporters that she was "proud" of how the rest of the team performed, earning second place behind the Russians. "For me, I'm proud for how the girls stepped up and did what they had to do. I owe this to the girls, it has nothing to do with me," she said. "I am very proud of them."

Lee recalled the moment Biles told the team that she would not be competing for the rest of the final. "I was just like, 'We got this,' " she told reporters. "We can go out there and show the world what we came here to do."

Chiles also praised Biles, telling reporters that their silver medal "is definitely for her."

"If it wasn't for her we wouldn't be here, where we are right now," she said. "We wouldn't be silver Olympic medalists — because of who she is as a person, so kudos to you girlie."

Chiles added, "We're fighters, we fought through this entire competition."

Also speaking with reporters after the final ended, Biles said she was "okay, just dealing with some things internally which will get fixed out in the next couple of days."

She said she planned to return for Thursday's all-around final.

In a statement to PEOPLE and other news outlets, USA Gymnastics said Biles' exit was for health reasons but did not provide more details: "Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Biles, the reigning Olympic all-around champion and five-time Olympic medalist, bailed on her planned Amanar vault for an easier 1.5 twist and posted a score of 13.766.

Then Biles was seen having an extended conversation with her coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi and the team trainer, appearing alternately stone-faced and persistent as she talked with the staff and teammates both before and after she briefly exited with medical trainer Marcia Faustin.

Biles, who is widely seen as the most talented women's gymnast of all time, returned to the final on Tuesday in time to watch and cheer on the U.S. for their second apparatus, the uneven bars.

For the rest of the competition, the decorated athlete, who was dressed in her white Team USA warm-up gear, was seen hugging her teammates, getting them chalk for their hands and encouraging them.

Biles' next competition is scheduled for Thursday, when she is set to compete in the individual event finals for the vault, beam, floor and uneven bars.