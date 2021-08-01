Simone Biles Cheers on Suni Lee, Jade Carey, MyKayla Skinner at Bars, Vault Event Finals After Withdrawing

Simone Biles was in the stands on Sunday for the women's vault and uneven bar finals with Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum to cheer on Suni Lee, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner

Simone Biles again proved she is the ultimate gymnastics cheerleader during the first day of the women's individual event finals at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Hours after news of her withdrawal from Monday's floor final, the decorated athlete, 24, was in the stands for the vault final with Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum cheering on fellow Team USA gymnasts Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner, who stepped in for Biles after earning a high enough score in the qualifying round.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The group of Biles, Chiles and McCallum were heard clapping and shouting support from the stands, including "you got this" and urging on both Carey and Skinner as they competed.

Later on Sunday will be the women's uneven bars final for which Suni Lee, who won gold in the all-around final, will represent the U.S. (Biles and the other gymnasts were also in the stands for the all-around.)

Biles, who qualified for all the individual event finals (vault, bars, floor and beam) continues to be outspoken about suffering from the "twisties," a term for the disorienting loss of her air awareness that has been preventing her from competing safely and something she said that "randomly started happening after prelims competition."

On the day of the vault and bars finals, USA Gymnastics announced that Biles had withdrawn from her third consecutive final (floor), which is set to take place on Monday.

"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we're all behind you, Simone," the organization said in a statement. The beam final is set to take place on Tuesday and is the last gymnastics event final of the Games.

Biles had pulled herself from the vault and uneven bars finals on Saturday.

The news of her withdrawals from the individual event finals and all-around final came after she unexpectedly bowed out of last Tuesday's team final partway through the competition, after her first apparatus (vault).

After the four-member U.S. squad went on to win silver with Biles cheering from the sidelines, she cited both her mental health — in particular, the rattling stress of the Olympics as the face of Team USA — and the sudden onset of the "twisties."

Officials said last week that her exit was "in order to focus on her mental health."

Later on Instagram, Biles wrote: "For anyone saying I quit. I didn't quit, my mind & body are simply not in sync as you can see here. I don't think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface nor do I have to explain why I put health first."