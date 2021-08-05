Simone Biles Celebrates Her Return from Tokyo Olympics with Ice Cream — and New Louis Vuitton Bag

Simone Biles is living it up in New York City!

Following her arrival back in the United States after competing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the 24-year-old gymnast shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story documenting her stay in the Big Apple.

After first sharing a video of her hotel accommodations — which was paired to Chuck Berry's "Back in the U.S.A." — Biles then showed off another clip of herself taking to the streets of the city. In addition to a chic Olympic rings necklace around her neck, Biles also accessorized her outfit with a brand new Louis Vuitton bag.

In another post, Biles highlighted a fun moment spent with her two teammates, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, sharing a clip of the group eating ice cream together. The trio also got hyped up while watching a pair of street dancers perform in Times Square.

Simone Biles Documents N.Y.C. Stay Following Her Return to the U.S.A. After Tokyo Summer Olympics Credit: Simone Biles Instagram

Biles — who won both silver and bronze at the Games — also shared some behind-the-scenes looks at her Thursday morning appearance on the Today show, where she was joined by the rest of her teammates.

"I'm still overwhelmed," she said during the television appearance, as she reflected on her experience in Tokyo, which took an unexpected turn of events.



"But I truly believe everything is supposed to happen for a reason. Although it didn't go as planned, the cards that I played with, I think it ended up better than expected," she added.

Biles and her coach also gave each other a shout out on Thursday as they reflected on Biles' comeback performance on beam.

"The moment we realized that she had won an amazing bronze medal 🥉The medal that meant so much to both of us ❤️ I'll never forget this 🥰😭Thank you Simone," wrote Cecile Canqueteau-Landi.

"My heart, thanks so much Cecile! couldn't be more grateful to have such an amazing coach & friend!!!!" Biles replied.

Simone Biles Documents N.Y.C. Stay Following Her Return to the U.S.A. After Tokyo Summer Olympics Credit: Simone Biles Instagram

Earlier this week, and the day after winning bronze in the balance beam final, Biles departed Japan and shared a closing message about her time in Tokyo.

"Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go but blessed to represent the USA," she shared on Instagram at the time.

"I'll forever cherish this unique Olympic experience. Thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I'm truly grateful 🤍 - leaving Tokyo with 2 more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn't too shabby!" Biles wrote, adding, "7 time olympic medalist. 😱."

On her Instagram Story, the star added that she was "leaving Tokyo with a full heart."

Looking ahead, Biles told Hoda Kotb on Wednesday's episode of Today that she is "leaving the door open" when it comes to the 2024 Games in Paris.

But she said she's in no rush to make a decision. "I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in, and kind of recognize what I've done with my career because after 2016, I didn't get to do that," she said. "Life just happens so quickly and now I have a greater appreciation for life after everything that's happened in the last five years."

Following her win on the beam, the athlete similarly told reporters, "I'm still trying to process this Olympics, and then we have [the] tour after. And so Paris is definitely not in my mind frame because there are so many things I have to work on for myself first."

Biles' coach echoed similar sentiments, and told reporters that it was "too early to say" whether Biles would return in Paris, "after the week she's had."

"I don't think she's ready to commit to anything. And I wouldn't blame her," Landi added. "She used to take one day at a time ... we've been saying that every day since we've been here, especially the past week. 'One day at a time, let's see how you feel, let's see how you do, what do you want?' It's been mostly a partnership with her. She's 24. She knows herself. I know her well, and that's all we've been working on."