Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Celebrates with Her After Gymnast Makes Tokyo Olympics Team

Simone Biles is headed to the Tokyo Olympics, and getting some love from boyfriend Jonathan Owens!

The NFL player, 25, shared photos from the Olympic gymnastics trials in St. Louis, Missouri, over the weekend, where he was on hand to cheer on the five-time Olympic medalist. Biles made the U.S. women's gymnastics team for the upcoming Tokyo Games at the trials on Sunday.

After, Owens posted a photo of himself wearing a red shirt that said "Because I can — Simone Biles" and posing with the champion gymnast to his Instagram Story. He also shared a photo of the couple standing with a horse while out in St. Louis.

Owens' shirt matched those worn by Biles' family during Sunday's event, as seen in photos she posted on social media. Alongside images of her parents in the tees, Biles wrote on Instagram Monday, "Appreciation post for my sweet parents ❤️ thanks for making sacrifices since day 1 so I can live out my dream. but most importantly thanks for always being there for me through all the highs and lows. You guys are the absolute best. I love y'all."

Jonathan Owens; Simone Biles Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: Jonathan Owens/Instagram

Jonathan Owens; Simone Biles Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles (right) | Credit: Jonathan Owens/Instagram

Owens got his first chance to watch his girlfriend compete in person earlier this month at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

"What an amazing experience 👏🏽 First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint," he captioned a photo of the couple together after the meet, which earned Biles her seventh national title.



"It's so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I'm so proud of you my lil champ 🥰❤️ Trials up next and you already know I'm there!! Love you baby," he added.

In her own loving comment, Biles wrote, "I love you so much 🤎 I'm so happy you got to come watch while in the middle of OTA's 😘😘 you a real one."

Although Biles won't be able to have Owens cheer her on in person at the Summer Games due to Japan's COVID regulations, that hasn't stopped the pro athlete from supporting her throughout her preparations.

"Oh, he's always so supportive," Biles, 24, recently told PEOPLE. "Even if I wake up in the morning and I'm like, 'I'm tired, do I have to go,' jokingly, he's like 'Don't say that! You can do it, this is your dream!' "

"He's always, always so helpful and making sure I stay on top of my therapy and all of that," she added. "He's the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It's been amazing to have him."