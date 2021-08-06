Bahamian Sprinter Shaunae Miller-Uibo Shares Adorable Kiss with Husband After Winning Gold Medal

Shaunae Miller-Uibo had somebody very special to celebrate her gold medal with.

The Bahamian sprinter, 27, took home a gold medal Friday night in the women's 400m at the Tokyo Games, becoming the second woman in Olympic history to win back-to-back titles in the event.



During the finals, she finished with a 48.36-second race followed by the Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino and Team USA's Allyson Felix.

After the race, the athlete shared a sweet moment of celebration with husband Maicel Uibo — who also competed in the Summer Games for Estonia and placed 15th overall in the decathlon — as he gave her a big hug and kiss.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, of Bahamas embraces her husband Maicel Uibo Credit: Francisco Seco/AP/Shutterstock

The couple then jokingly danced together as they showed off her gold medal to friends and family who greeted them via video chat at the stadium. Uibo, 28, also shared his excitement on social media, posting a photograph of his wife with two gold medal emojis around her neck.

Prior to the Tokyo Games, the two recalled the moment they met while attending the University of Georgia on the Olympic Channel podcast. "I think my first words to her were, 'Oh, so you're the girl who has the faster PB than me,'" Uibo remarked, adding that the rest was history.

Bahamas's Shaunae Miller-Uibo Credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The two ultimately competed in the Rio Games, where Miller-Uibo won her first gold medal after her famous dive in the 400m race. They went on to tie the knot in 2017. "It was the happiest day of my life so far," Uibo said on the podcast. "I was very happy that day and ever since then."

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas and husband Maicel Uibo of Estonia

The athletes — who live together in Florida — also competed together at the 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships, where they both won silver medals in their respective events. While celebrating, they were photographed holding their flags and sharing a kiss.