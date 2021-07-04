Sha'Carri Richardson Is 'Glad' She's Not Perfect as She Sets Sights on World Championship: 'Enjoy the Games'

"Enjoy the games because we all know it won't be the same," Sha'Carri Richardson wrote on Twitter after she was suspended from Team U.S.A. over a positive test for THC

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after competing in the Women's 100 Meter Semi-finals on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021

Sha'Carri Richardson has come under much scrutiny since she tested positive for THC, making her ineligible to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

The fastest woman in America, 21, is taking the backlash in stride as she addresses critics on social media. "All these perfect people that know how to live life, I'm glad I'm not one of them!" Richardson wrote Saturday on Twitter.

She took time to thank her supporters as well after many have had her back and decried the outdated anti-cannabis policy that invalidated her spot on Team U.S.A. "The support my community I thank y'all, the negative forget y'all and enjoy the games because we all know it won't be the same," the sprinter posted in another tweet.

Richardson also set her sights on the future, plotting her comeback at next year's World Championship. "I'm sorry, I can't be y'all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I'll be your World Champ next year," she wrote.

President Joe Biden also commented on Richardson's suspension Saturday at an event in Michigan, praising her response to the decision. "The rules are the rules, and everybody knows what the rules were going in," he told reporters. "Whether that should remain the rule is a different issue, but the rules are the rules. And I was really proud of her, the way she responded."

After shattering records last month at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, where recreational marijuana is legal, Richardson tested positive for THC. She subsequently completed a counseling program and accepted a one-month suspension from Team U.S.A., starting June 28, which will keep her from competing in the women's 100m in Tokyo later this month. She could still compete in the 4x100m relay.

"I am human," Richardson tweeted before opening up about the circumstances around her positive drug test on Today. "I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do and what I'm allowed not to do, and I still made that decision," she said in the interview. "But I'm not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case."

Richardson tested positive for THC after finding out during an interview that her biological mother died, which she said was a "very heavy topic."

"People don't understand what it's like to have to — alright, people do. We all have our different struggles. We all have our different things we deal with," said Richardson. "But to put on a face, to have to go in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain, I don't know ... Who am I to tell you how to cope when you're dealing with pain? Or you're dealing with a struggle that you've never experienced before? Or that you never thought you'd have to deal with?"

Many have condemned the International Olympic Committee and the United States Anti-Doping Agency for their decision. A petition on MoveOn.org has accumulated more than 380,000 signatures, demanding Richardson be reinstated and decrying the "outdated and arbitrarily enforced rule around marijuana," which is often used to reinforce systemic racism.