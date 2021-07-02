Sha'Carri Richardson Says 'I Am Human' Amid Suspension from Olympic Team for Positive Marijuana Test

Sha'Carri Richardson was touted as one of Team USA's gold medal contenders after winning the women's 100m race at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after competing in the Women's 100 Meter Semi-finals on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after competing in the Women's 100 Meter Semi-finals on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021

Sha'Carri Richardson's Tokyo dreams are in question.

The sprinter, 21, has tested positive for marijuana, the New York Times reported. Her lawyer confirmed to NBC News that she has been suspended from the Olympic team after testing positive for THC, which is the chemical in marijuana.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source told NBC that Richardson failed the drug test after her victory in the women's 100m at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, last month.

A rep for Richardson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Thursday, Richardson seemingly alluded to her suspension, tweeting, "I am human."

Marijuana is considered a banned substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and USA Track & Field. Recreational cannabis use and possession are legal in Oregon, where Richardson tested positive.

According to WADA, cannabis "poses a health risk to athletes, has the potential to enhance performance and violates the spirit of sport."

Classified as a "substance of abuse" by the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code, cannabis carries a maximum four-year ban, but if proven to have been "unrelated to sport performance," the ban could possibly be reduced to a maximum of three months. If an athlete completes a substance of abuse treatment program, the ban could be further reduced to only one month. (The first Olympic round of the women's 100m is set for July 30.)

NBC reported that Richardson will be prohibited from competing in the 100m. It is unclear whether she will appeal the results of the drug test, as well as how long her suspension may be.

At trials, Richardson secured her spot on Team USA after clocking in at 10.86 seconds during the women's 100m race, just 0.37 seconds behind the world record held by the late three-time Olympic gold medalist Florence Griffith Joyner.

Known for her colorful hairstyles, the athlete from Dallas, Texas, quickly became a gold medal contender following her performance. Richardson, whose biological mother died the week prior, also went viral for embracing her grandmother immediately after winning the women's 100m race and punching her ticket to Tokyo.

Richardson started track at a young age and went on to be a standout athlete at Carter High School before attending Louisiana State University, where she won the 2019 NCAA title in a college-record 10.75 seconds as well as SEC freshman track athlete of the year and the 2019 Bowerman award, the highest individual honor in collegiate track and field.

In June 2019, Richardson announced the end of her collegiate career at LSU to pursue a professional career.

Shortly after, Richardson teamed up with her coach and three-time Olympic medalist Dennis Mitchell, who tested positive for banned testosterone in 1998. (He later served a two-year ban.)

In an August 2020 interview with TeamUSA.org, Richardson called training with Mitchell "one of the best decisions I've made in my life," adding, "I love that he's a coach that's going to make sure you're the athlete you tell him you want to be, on and off the track. I'm glad I came. It's a great environment for training."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Then this May, while competing in the U.K., Richardson spoke about Mitchell's doping past to local outlets. "We had a conversation before he started training me and he was transparent with me. I know from the relationship we have that he will never put me in a position to be in something like that. Y'all don't have to worry about any doping situations," she said, according to The Times.

"What we do in training is through the roof. I would back my coach, Dennis Mitchell, 100 percent, 1000 percent. We were very transparent with each other I know I will never be in that situation. I trust him 100 percent. And I'm a very transparent person when it comes to my athletic abilities. And I know my training," Richardson continued. "People who ask the questions don't know what goes on in my training. They just believe what they read on the internet. So I'm not worried about my reputation. I know what I do and what I need to do and I know that these men [Mitchell and training partner Justin Gatlin] will never put me in a position that I need to worry about my reputation. If anything, they make me more mindful to be aware of my reputation myself."

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Says She Won't Be Going to Tokyo Olympics: 'There's a Lot of Reasons'

Gatlin, remembered as a one-time doper and five-time Olympic medalist, tested positive for a steroid in 2006 and was suspended for eight years. (His sentence was reduced to four years after he worked with federal investigators.)

Second behind Richardson in the 100m event at trials was Javianne Oliver with 10.99 seconds and third was Teahna Daniels with 11.03 seconds. Both Oliver and Daniels qualified for Tokyo.

Fourth in 100m event was Jenna Prandini who finished with 11.11 seconds. Prandini, who will now replace Richardson, qualified for Tokyo in the 200m after placing second.