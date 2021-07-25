See Every Medal Team USA Has Won in the Tokyo Summer Olympics — So Far!

Biography (from left): Brown, 22, is from Tennessee making her Olympic debut; Weitzeil is a 24-year-old from California who won two medals in the 2016 Games; Hinds, 27, from Texas, is making her Olympic debut; and fellow Texas native Manuel, 24, won four previous medals at 2016 Olympics

Event: Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming)

Quote: Manuel, who had struggled in qualifying for Team USA, said, "Even though the last couple of months have not been the greatest for me, I've trained really hard the past four-and-a-half, five years. So eventually that hard work will show up."