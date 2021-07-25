See Every Medal Team USA Has Won in the Tokyo Summer Olympics — So Far!

The Games, which officially kicked off on Friday, continue through Aug. 8: Keep track here of the Americans who medal.

By People Staff
Updated July 26, 2021 07:48 AM

Chase Kalisz, Gold

Credit: Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Biography: 27-year-old from Maryland; silver medalist in the 2016 Games

Event: Men's 400m individual medley (swimming)

Quote: "It is my lifelong dream. It is what everyone dreams of in the sport. I do feel like I let the U.S. down in 2016, even though I swam faster here. The U.S. has a proud legacy in the 400m individual medley. This was my redemption story."

Jay Litherland, Silver

Credit: Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Biography: 25-year-old, born in Osaka, Japan, with dual citizenship; competed in the 2016 Games

Event: Men's 400m individual medley (swimming)

Quote: "It feels good. It is a dream of mine. In Rio, I got fifth and it didn't feel satisfying. To come back and do this with Chase, it means a lot."

Kieran Smith, Bronze

Biography: 21-year-old from Connecticut competing in his first Olympics

Event: Men's 400m freestyle (swimming)

Quote: "I sprinted my butt off the last 50 like it was a 50 free. It was a really fun race."

Emma Weyant, Silver

Credit: Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Biography: 19-year-old from Florida; this is her Olympic debut

Event: Women's 400m individual medley (swimming)

Quote: "I'm super happy to race the best in the world. I stuck to my strengths, which is the back end of the race. I'm happy with it."

Hali Flickinger, Bronze

Biography: 27-year-old from Pennsylvania; she competed in the 2016 Games

Event: Women's 400m individual medley (swimming)

Quote: "It is incredible, an honor. We got to watch Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland right before we swam and we were ready to go and do it for the U.S."

Erika Brown, Natalie Hinds, Simone Manuel and Abbey Weitzeil, Bronze

Credit: Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

Biography (from left): Brown, 22, is from Tennessee making her Olympic debut; Weitzeil is a 24-year-old from California who won two medals in the 2016 Games; Hinds, 27, from Texas, is making her Olympic debut; and fellow Texas native Manuel, 24, won four previous medals at 2016 Olympics

Event: Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming)

Quote: Manuel, who had struggled in qualifying for Team USA, said, "Even though the last couple of months have not been the greatest for me, I've trained really hard the past four-and-a-half, five years. So eventually that hard work will show up."

William Shaner, Gold

Biography: 20 years old

Event: Men's 10m air rifle (shooting)

Quote: "It feels amazing. I'm only 20, but I've been doing this since I was 8. I've been doing this a long time, so I've been able to get a good score and progress. To finally achieve what I came here to do is amazing."

Jagger Eaton, Bronze

Credit: Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

Biography: 20 years old

Event: Men's street (skateboarding)

Quote: "I FaceTimed my dad about 10 minutes after I figured out I was third and I just started yelling. I don't know, really — I don't know if I made out words. I just started yelling and I was so hyped and I'm so hyped, because my whole family worked so hard for this too."

Anastasija Zolotic, Gold

Credit: Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Biography: 18 years old

Event: Women's 57kg (taekwondo)

Quote: "My 8-year-old self was running around the school yard saying I was going to be Olympic champion but she could never have imagined what this moment is like. It's unbelievable. It really hasn't sunk in yet."

Lee Kiefer, Gold

Credit: Photo by Alexander Safonov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Biography: 27 years old

Event: Women's individual foil (fencing)

Quote: "I still can't believe it. I was so calm, and now I am calm and confused. I want to be ready for my husband [fencer Gerek Meinhardt]'s event tomorrow and our team event."

Katie Ledecky, Silver

Credit: Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Biography: 24 years old

Event: Women's 400m freestyle (swimming)

Quote: It was certainly a tough race and I delivered. I couldn't do much better than that. It was a tremendous race, a lot of fun. I can't be too disappointed. It was my second-best swim ever. I felt like I fought tooth and nail and that's all you can ask for."

Zach Apple, Bowen Becker, Caeleb Dressel and Blake Pieroni, Gold

Credit: Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Biography: Apple, Becker and Dressel are 24 and Pieroni is 25

Event: Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming)

Quote: "All of us love that relay. We have immense amount of confidence in that relay. All of us love 100 freestyle. We don't really pay attention to who's on the relay from the other countries, we just worry about ourselves and our lane, and putting the four fastest splits out that we can," Pieroni said.

Amber English, Gold

Credit: Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Biography: 31 years old

Event: Women's skeet (shooting)

Quote: "We are very fortunate to be here to be able to compete. You know everyone wanted to compete last year but we are very fortunate to still be here and do what we do. We appreciate everything."

Vincent Hancock, Gold

Credit: Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Biography: 32 years old

Event: Men's skeet final (shooting)

Quote: "The second that I knew that I was going to win, the nerves usually will just go away, but they stayed. And I'm like, Dude, you just won — again. This is what we've been working for every day and this is the goal."

