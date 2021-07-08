Olympian Samantha Schultz on Therapy as Part of Pentathlon Training — Plus Support from the Army 

Samantha Schultz tells PEOPLE working on her mental health has helped her “become a stronger athlete” ahead of her first time competing in an Olympic Games

Modern pentathlon Olympian Samantha Schultz has prioritized her mental health in training just as much as she has the five events of her sport.

The 29-year-old athlete, who is also a member of the United States Army, tells PEOPLE about the benefit of seeing a therapist and psychiatrist as she competes in the Summer Olympics for the first time. Schultz was previously an alternate contender for the 2016 Games.

Schultz says the postponement of the 2020 Olympics left her "heartbroken," but it gave her time to evaluate how she trained.

"My training has had to look a little different than say it was pre-pandemic. It may not have been what I wanted, but I've had to adjust and adapt and make the best of it," the Colorado native tells PEOPLE. "I have really tried to work on the mental side of things, and working with a therapist and a psychologist to work on that mental aspect of things. Having that extra time I think can [help] me in different ways become a stronger athlete."

Samantha Schultz Samantha Schultz | Credit: Samantha Schultz/instagram

Schultz shares that watching her friends qualify for the Olympics has helped "uplift" her in this "isolating time" where athletes haven't been able to interact with each other.

"I think what has been so hard for everyone is that you feel so isolated, and as an athlete in a very small sport that can be probably the most challenging, because I kind of feel alone in a lot of it," the Army soldier tells PEOPLE. "And so I'm really excited that things are finally coming together."

The modern pentathlon is comprised of fencing, a 200m freestyle swim, equestrian show jumping, and a combined event of pistol shooting and a 3,200m cross country race.

Schultz says she trains "almost everything every day" with "two workouts in the morning and two in the afternoon" to practice all of her events.

"I really had to schedule and prioritize on what is important," the Pan American Games gold medalist tells PEOPLE, as well as making "sure I'm not pushing on overdrive every single day."

The Army soldier also shares some of the wild ways she's trained for her sport through stay-at-home orders and closures of necessary facilities including "bungee cords hooked to the wall" for makeshift swimming," "[hooking] up a tennis ball from the ceiling in my garage" to practice fencing, and YouTube videos — some of which she created.

Samantha Schultz Samantha Schultz | Credit: Samantha Schultz/instagram

Along with Schultz on the journey to the Olympics is her "huge" support system.

"There's no way I would have been able to make it through this entire journey without my parents, my family, my now-husband, the support from the Army," she tells PEOPLE.

"I'm very lucky to be a part of the World Class Athlete Program," Schultz says of her military support. "They have supported my training and my goals of going to the Olympics that they tried to lessen my military duties and aspects because they know we're right in the depths of the Olympics. They want to support me feel that I can go to the Olympics and do my best as a soldier and athlete."

The athlete also earned her degree in business administration with a concentration in health service management from DeVry University, who she says supported her "to be able to get my college education while I'm training."

"There's not really words I can use to describe [my support system]," Schultz says of the people surrounding her. The pentathlon competitor adds, "I have that support no matter what happens. Whether I win a medal or not, knowing that I have that from all angles I think is huge. It gives me a sense of calm knowing that I don't have to go to the Olympics and be so stressed out about a result. I can go and enjoy it and try to do my best."

Samantha Schultz Samantha Schultz | Credit: Samantha Schultz/instagram

Schultz calls qualifying for the Olympics "a huge honor" and tells PEOPLE her competitive career originally began as a triathlete in 2010 and since then, "has been a very challenging journey and a lot of ups and downs."

"I'm very happy that I've still been able to stay healthy and keep my spot for qualification," she says, adding, "I'm excited."

Aside from equestrian jumping, the soldier says her biggest hurdle at the Olympics will be "staying healthy and also not comparing myself to others."

"I have been on this journey since 2010, and I need to stay focused on myself, what I can do, what I can control, fueling my body, mind and soul. Being around the right people and just going out and trying to do my best," Schultz shares with PEOPLE. " I think sometimes I can be my own worst critic. And that can be very detrimental."

She adds, "There are so many strong women in the field for modern pentathlon. And, of course, I'm qualified so I know I am one of those strong women and I need to have faith in that."