Olympian Sakura Kokumai Says She's in a 'Very Fortunate Position' to Have Family Cheer for Her in Tokyo

Sakura Kokumai will have loved ones cheering her on from two countries.

The 28-year-old athlete, who will be competing in karate's Olympic debut, spoke with PEOPLE about how "lucky" she is to have supporters in Tokyo during the Games while many fellow Olympians will be without their family and friends amid protocols and travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Olympic organizers barred foreign spectators, including family members and partners unless they are the athlete's coach or in some other "accredited" role, to reduce the risks of COVID-19.

"I'm in a very fortunate position because I do have family in Japan. It's just a matter of them trying to get tickets," said Kokumai, who lives in California and lived in Japan, where her parents are originally from.

"I feel very lucky to have people supporting me from both countries. If it weren't for the senseis I met in Japan, the friends, and teachers, I would not be who I am today. People who I met growing up in Hawaii too. And here in California," the karate star shared.

"I hope I see familiar faces in the crowd when I go to Tokyo. At the same time, I know there will be a lot of supporters in the U.S. who will cheer me on from their screens," added Kokumai, who first took up her sport at age 7.

On Tuesday, USA Karate announced the full delegation, Kokumai, Ariel Torres and and Brian Irr, who will compete Aug. 5-7.

This week, Olympic organizers announced an exception to their no-family-and-friends rule, granting mothers who are breastfeeding permission to bring their young children with them.

"Given that the Tokyo 2020 Games will take place during a pandemic, overall we must unfortunately decline to permit athletes' family members or other companions to accompany them to the Games. However, after careful consideration of the unique situation facing athletes with nursing children, we are pleased to confirm that, when necessary, nursing children will be able to accompany athletes to Japan," organizers confirmed in a statement obtained by Today and Reuters.

The statement also said there will be "private accommodation" for kids as they will not be allowed in the Olympic or Paralympic Village, where it's only for approved athletes and teams. Additionally, the International Olympic Committee told Today that Olympians can "bring a caretaker or a partner to help them out."