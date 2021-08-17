Rob Kardashian Celebrates Devin Booker After Victory at the Tokyo Olympics: 'Legends'

On Instagram Monday, the 24-year-old professional basketball player shared several photos and a video celebrating his first Olympic gold medal after he and his USA Basketball teammates defeated France at Saitama Super Arena to finish in first in the men's basketball tournament.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the five-part carousel, the Phoenix Suns shooting guard posed with his gold medal around his neck in his USA Basketball hat, posted footage of the moment he and his teammates received their medals, and shared a screenshot of a video chat with Tom Brady. Booker also posted a photo of his autographed hat, medal and a bottle of La Tâche wine, as well as another image of him with his gold.

The professional athlete didn't use words to describe his Olympic debut, and simply captioned the post with a gold medal emoji. Several of Booker's famous friends sent their congratulations in the comments section, including Kardashian, 34.

"Legends 💪💪" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians wrote, sending support for sister Kendall Jenner's boyfriend. Though the 25-year-old model didn't chime in on her NBA beau's post, she rooted him on on social media during the Games.

rob kardashian, devin booker Credit: Devin Booker/Instagram

During the USA Basketball final,, Jenner captioned a photo of her television screen with a gold medal emoji, showing the Phoenix Suns star celebrating on the court with his teammates after the big win.

Booker scored two free throws and played a total of 22 minutes in the gold medal game while veteran captain Kevin Durant led the team in scoring with 29.

The supermodel and the shooting guard were first romantically linked in April 2020, but didn't make their relationship Instagram official until Valentine's Day 2021.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker | Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

In June, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary, and a source told PEOPLE last month that Jenner's family loves to see her so happy.

"[Kendall] is crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too," the insider said about Kardashian and Booker. "Devin is such a cool guy. He is very low-key and doesn't want to be a celebrity. He is very sweet to Kendall."