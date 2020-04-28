Tokyo Olympics President Says Games Could Still Be Canceled Next Year If COVID-19 Continues

Image zoom CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty

There may never be a 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

While the Games have already been postponed until July 23, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 president recently shared that the Olympics could be outright canceled if the virus persists, CNN reported.

"The Olympics were canceled in the past for problems like war. We are fighting against an invisible enemy now," Yoshiro Mori, the Tokyo 2020 president, said in an interview with Nikkan Sports.

When asked if the Games would go through another postponement if COVID-19 is still an ongoing issue, Mori said, "No. It will be canceled then."

However, Mori noted that organizers of the Games are already working toward next year's competition.

"The Olympics would be much more valuable than any Olympics in the past if we could go ahead with them after winning this battle," he said. "We have to believe this otherwise our hard work and efforts will not be rewarded."

During a press conference Tuesday, Yoshitake Yokokura, the president of Japan's Medical Association, echoed concerns about holding the Games even after another year, CNN cited.

"I am not saying that [Japan] should or shouldn't host it, but I expect it would be difficult to do so," he said, noting it would be "difficult to hold the Olympics" without a vaccine.

"I want to believe that [the number of] infected people [in Tokyo] is decreasing. But there is not enough testing being conducted in Japan so it's difficult to assess," he explained. "We need to monitor the situation for another week."

As of Tuesday, April 28, there have been at least 14,272 cases of coronavirus in Japan and 383 deaths, according to a New York Times database.

At the end of March, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) executive board met to finalize the postponement of the Games and announced that the Summer Olympics would now be held from July 23 through August 8, 2021.

“Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement following their decision.

The IOC and Japanese organizers explained that the new dates would give health officials, as well as everyone involved with the Olympics, “the maximum time” to deal with the pandemic and disruption it has caused around the world.

