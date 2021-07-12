Pole Vaulter Sandi Morris on Her Romance with Husband and Fellow Olympian Tyrone Smith

Sandi Morris will have lots of support from around the world as she competes at the Tokyo Olympics.

The pole vault star, who won silver at the Rio Games, spoke to PEOPLE in a previous interview about her support system, specifically her husband Tyrone Smith, who is a three-time (2008, 2012 and 2016) Olympic long jumper for Bermuda. For Tokyo, Smith did not qualify and for the first time since the 1972 Munich Games, Bermuda will not have a track and field competitor.

"He's the hardest worker I've ever met in my life, and he's so intelligent," Morris, 29, told PEOPLE of her 36-year-old husband, who earned a business degree at the University of Texas in May because he was nearing "the end of his track career."

As he was studying and training simultaneously, Morris, who tested positive for COVID-19 with Smith in January, was keeping her focus on making Team USA for her second consecutive Olympics. And being married to a fellow athlete helped keep her in a competitive mindset.

"I think just as athletes when you're with another athlete, you're a little competitive in all aspects of your life. I don't know. Just silly little things, like finishing your food first, jokingly, or we'll be like, 'Race you to the car' or something goofy like that," Morris joked. "When you're with someone who's so successful, you're like, 'Okay. I can't slack off. I got to step up to the plate and be worthy of this awesome person that I'm with.' We inspire each other."

Morris and Smith's relationship made headlines in August 2018, when he surprised at her track meet in Zurich and proposed after her race. Then in October 2019, they had a "little beach wedding" in Key Largo, Florida. "We had an amazing time. Our wedding was just such a beautiful combination of people from all different cultures and backgrounds," Morris raved.

Morris, a white athlete from Greenville, South Carolina, and Smith, a Bermuda-born and Chicago-raised Black athlete, had completely opposite upbringings — something Morris knows makes their "stories very, very different."

"Our similarities are more we're both very outgoing. We both are professional track athletes. You put us in a room full of people and we will get everybody talking and laughing. Our personalities are very similar in that way, but our stories are polar opposite," she explained.

Speaking briefly about the racism they have dealt with as an interracial couple, Morris said she hopes their romance will inspire others and normalize that love is love.

"In the last five years or whatever that our country seems to be more and more divided ... We all carry with us these biases that we have been raised with. Maybe the way we speak to people or the way we think of people, and we don't even know it. And so many people, they don't mean anything bad by it. And it's just because we've been raised this certain way," she said. "Between culture, and language, and whatever, you might see a person and immediately think of them in a certain way because of their skin color or because of what they're wearing. And so, I just think the more that we put stuff like that in front of the public, like, I'm with an African American man. I married him. Maybe it'll open some more hearts, and it'll start making it less taboo, because, sure, we've come a long way since the '60s and '70s, but there's still a lot to be done."

With the support of her husband, Morris knows she can work toward achieving her dream of winning gold after getting silver at her previous Games.

"Bringing home a medal of any kind is just such a blessing because there are so many athletes who go their whole careers, they never medal. So, to sit here and say that I'm disappointed in a silver medal at Worlds or at the Olympics is complete silliness, but I guess it's also the athlete in you is competitive, and wants to push yourself," she said.