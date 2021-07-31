Gravity-Defying Photos from the Tokyo Olympics Women's Trampoline Gymnastics Competition
In the women's trampoline gymnastics final on Friday, Zhou Xueying took gold and teammate Liu Lingling won silver, while Bryony Page won bronze
Samantha Smith
Team Canada competitor Smith ended in 14th place.
Bryony Page
Page of Team Great Britain took bronze in the competition.
Lea Labrousse
Labrousse, who was competing for France, got some major air on Friday.
Nicole Ahsinger
A member of Team USA, Ahsinger finished in sixth during her second Games.
Bryony Page
Page, 30, won silver in the event back in 2016.
Rosannagh MacLennan
MacLennan competed for Team Canada.
Laura Gallagher
Bryony's British teammate Gallagher flying high.
Hikaru Mori
Mori of Japan got vertical during the qualification round of the event.
Lingling Liu
Liu took the silver medal, coming in second to her teammate Zhou Xueying.
Liu Lingling
Lingling, 26, went into the final round in first place.
Hikaru Mori
Mori, 22, finished the event in 13th.
Jessica Pickering
Pickering, who competed for Australia, was a first-time Olympian.
Rosannagh MacLennan
MacLennan, 32, won the gold medal in the women's individual in both 2012 and 2016.