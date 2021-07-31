Gravity-Defying Photos from the Tokyo Olympics Women's Trampoline Gymnastics Competition

In the women's trampoline gymnastics final on Friday, Zhou Xueying took gold and teammate Liu Lingling won silver, while Bryony Page won bronze

By Lindsay Kimble
July 31, 2021 12:26 AM

1 of 13

Samantha Smith

Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Team Canada competitor Smith ended in 14th place.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Bryony Page

Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Page of Team Great Britain took bronze in the competition.

3 of 13

Lea Labrousse

Credit: YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Labrousse, who was competing for France, got some major air on Friday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Nicole Ahsinger

Credit: YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

A member of Team USA, Ahsinger finished in sixth during her second Games.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Bryony Page

Credit: Press Association via AP Images

Page, 30, won silver in the event back in 2016.

6 of 13

Rosannagh MacLennan

Credit: Iris van den Broek/BSR Agency/Getty Images

MacLennan competed for Team Canada.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Laura Gallagher

Credit: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Bryony's British teammate Gallagher flying high.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Hikaru Mori

Credit: Iris van den Broek/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Mori of Japan got vertical during the qualification round of the event.

Advertisement

9 of 13

Lingling Liu

Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Liu took the silver medal, coming in second to her teammate Zhou Xueying.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Liu Lingling

Credit: Han Haidan/China News Service via Getty Images

Lingling, 26, went into the final round in first place.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Hikaru Mori

Credit: Iris van den Broek/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Mori, 22, finished the event in 13th.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Jessica Pickering

Credit: Iris van den Broek/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Pickering, who competed for Australia, was a first-time Olympian.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Rosannagh MacLennan

Credit: Iris van den Broek/BSR Agency/Getty Images

MacLennan, 32, won the gold medal in the women's individual in both 2012 and 2016.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lindsay Kimble