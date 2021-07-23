All of the Must-See Photos from the Opening Ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics

The Olympics have officially begun! See all of the stunning photos from this year's opening ceremony 

By Andrea Wurzburger
July 23, 2021 09:17 AM

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko/AP/Shutterstock

The Tokyo Olympics are officially underway! After being delayed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 11,000 athletes from 206 nations attended the opening ceremony, which was themed "United by Emotion," at Olympic Stadium, where Emperor Naruhito formally opened the Games of the XXXII Olympiad.

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The opening ceremony began with an impressive fireworks display. 

Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Which was equally stunning from above. 

Credit: HANNAH MCKAY/AFP via Getty Images

Most of the arena was left empty, with no spectators allowed other than members of the press.

Credit: David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

The stage for the opening ceremony was designed by Yohei Taneda and was meant to represent the sun and Japan's Mount Fuji.

Credit: Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron attended the ceremony, which hosted far fewer dignitaries than usual due to the ongoing pandemic. 

The live ceremony began with Japanese middleweight boxer and COVID-19 nurse Arisa Tsubata running on a treadmill on her own, but surrounded by dancers and other athletes training. The moment was symbolic of the athletes training at a distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Credit: Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images

Dancers performed during the opening ceremony in another segment meant to represent the pandemic.

Credit: David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

Japan's flag was carried on stage by a group that included one healthcare worker.

Credit: Morry Gash/AP/Shutterstock

An aerial view as the Japanese flag was carried into the opening ceremony.

Credit: Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images

Singer Misia performed the country's national anthem in a stunning gown.

Credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The opening ceremony also highlighted a unique part of Japan's history and culture, with a group of tap dancers performing a traditional work song called the "Kiyari Uta," dressed as carpenters. 

Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The song was performed by members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association, which is a group that keeps firefighting traditions alive. 

Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images

It all culminated in a gorgeous set of Olympic rings, made from the lumber of trees that grew from seeds athletes brought from their home countries to the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Fireworks went off as dancers performed in front of the Olympic rings at the opening ceremony. 

Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Angola's flag bearer Natalia Santos led her delegation through the opening ceremony. 

Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

A shot from outside of the stadium showed the incredible fireworks display. 

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Great Britain entered the opening ceremony on Friday night. 

Credit: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

Italy's flag bearers Jessica Rossi and Elia Viviani led the delegation during the opening ceremony. 

Credit: Morry Gash/AP/Shutterstock

Team USA made a splash with their entrance, boasting a delegation of 613 athletes clad in Ralph Lauren ensembles. 

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Shutterstock

And Tonga's flamed flagbearer Pita Taufatofua, who competes in Taekwondo, once again set the Internet ablaze. 

Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Following the arrival of the athletes, more than 1,800 drones flew through the sky, creating gorgeous imagery. 

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The drones came together to create Earth, rotating delicately above the stadium. 

Credit: Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images

In one of the biggest standout moments, a group of performers acted out each Olympic event based on pictograms, rapidly changing from one sport to the next.

Credit: Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

As the ceremony came closer to its end, actor Ichikawa Ebizo put on a traditional Kabuki performance.

Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

As Ichikawa Ebizo struck a kabuki pose, Grammy winner Hiromi began to animatedly play a piano medley on the opposite end of the stage. 

Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For the dramatic lighting of the cauldron, Olympic athletes Tadahiro Nomura and Saori Yoshida were first to carry the torch, handing it off to three Japanese baseball legends: Shigeo Nagashima, Sadaharu Oh and Hideki Matsui. 

Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Essential workers were again honored: the flame was briefly passed to Dr. Hiroki Ohashi, a family physician who treated COVID-19 patients onboard a cruise ship last year, and nurse Junko Kitagawa, who has also taken care of many sick with COVID-19.

 

Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Paralympian Tsuchida Wakako then passed the torch on to several local students, who in turn took it to the surprise final torchbearer ... 

Credit: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

... Naomi Osaka! The young tennis champ, who even dyed some of her strands red for the occasion, had the honor of lighting the stunning cauldron. 

Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Let the games begin!

By Andrea Wurzburger