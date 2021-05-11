Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Launches 'Really Cool' Capsule Collection as He Preps for Tokyo Olympics

"I'm really stoked I was still able to do my job and stay productive," Nyjah Huston tells PEOPLE about Olympics training and creating his new Privé Revaux Eyewear collection

Nyjah Huston has been pulling double duty: while training for the Olympics, he also worked on a new passion project for Privé Revaux Eyewear.

The skateboarding star, 26, has released a capsule collection for the brand, which was co-founded by Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld.

"I remember seeing the brand for the first time, seeing Jamie Foxx wearing it, and then hearing that he was one of the founders of the brand. I thought that was cool," Huston tells PEOPLE. "I met David [Schottenstein], the owner, and he was a cool guy. We ended up partnering up on this collection and we've been working on it for a while. It got delayed for a while because of COVID, as everything else did last year, and got this back to this year."

Huston doesn't always skate with glasses on because they fall off and break, but he's designed a special frame that allows him to rock eyewear more often thanks to HoldTight technology. The tech uses strategically placed magnets embedded into the arms of the glasses, allowing the frame to snap and lock closed. (Huston is the first celebrity to use the HoldTight tech in a collection with Privé Revaux.)

"[It's] a really cool sunglass. We thought it was cool to come up with this idea of it. It actually will stay on your shirt locked on and I've done skate tricks. I've fallen with them on and they won't fall off. And it's something that relates to skateboarding really well and relates to anyone who's active out there," the athlete explains.

Speaking of skate tricks, Huston says he was fortunate to still train for the Tokyo Games, at which skateboarding will finally make its debut after a year-long postponement.

"I am not the type of person that likes to sit around and relax that often. So it was definitely an interesting year for me, but I'm thankful enough to have my own skate park. It's 20 minutes away from my home right here in Laguna Beach, California," he shares of prepping during the COVID pandemic. "That's where I was still able to go, get my practice in and stay on point. Most of the time I would just be skating by myself, maybe just with a friend or two sometimes, still keeping it safe, but I'm really stoked I was still able to do my job and stay productive."

However, unlike other athletes training in competition-like settings, Huston noted that when it comes to skateboarding, being wary is the safe bet.

"It's a constant battle as a skateboarder: how hard you want to push yourself compared to how hard you should be pushing yourself and be cautious and think like, 'All right, I got this big contest coming up. I want to practice, but I also got to stay safe,' " he says. "When it comes down to it, you can't really go out there and practice these tricks every day because it's a lot of impact we're taking on these big rails and stairs. It makes you so sore and it's hard on the body."

And with age, Huston says the recovery time is longer. "I've been skating for over 20 years now. I was skating over 15 stair rails when I was 10 years old, a really big head start on how hard I was pushing my body and all these falls I was taking," he shares. "I'm definitely feeling it nowadays, but I'm only 26, I got some years left in me. I'm still feeling good. I have high hopes I can make it to another [Olympics] when I'm 29."

In addition to the physical strain, Huston also admits that the pressure he puts on himself to succeed has increased. "I've always been a really competitive person ever since I was a little kid. I started skating in a little hometown contest when I was 6 years old. And even back then, I was so competitive and that's just a part of me. I'm always pretty hard on myself to go out there and perform well and do the best I can," he says.

But for Tokyo, Huston promises to put his best foot forward. "I'm going to do my absolute best to go out there and make everyone proud and make my country proud. I'm stoked it's in Japan. I'm quarter Japanese myself, so I'm hyped that it's there in Tokyo. I haven't been there in a while," he says.