Novak Djokovic Voices His Uncertainty About Attending the Tokyo Olympics: 'Kind of 50-50'

Novak Djokovic isn't making any promises for Olympic glory.

The Serbian tennis player, 34, said Sunday he wasn't sure if he'll compete in the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics, citing the intense restrictions established due to COVID-19 concerns.

"My plan was always to go to Olympic Games, but right now I'm a little bit divided," Djokovic said after winning the Wimbledon men's singles final — and his 20th Grand Slam title, per NBC Sports.

"I also hear that there's going to be a lot of restrictions within the [Athletes'] Village. Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live," he continued. "I can't even have my stringer that is [a] very important part of my team … I'm limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well."

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, with Britain's Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, holds the winner's trophy after beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles final match on the thirteenth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2021. Novak Djokovic | Credit: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty

In a final word on his plans for the Games, which begin July 23, the athlete added that his attendance is "kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days."

The delayed Tokyo Olympics would be the star's fourth consecutive Olympics. Djokovic, who is currently ranked number one in the world by the ATP Tour, won the bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Because Djokovic has already won Wimbledon, the Australian Open and French Open in 2021, a gold medal at the Olympics and a victory at the U.S. Open (which begins Aug. 30) would set him up to become the first man to win a calendar year Golden Slam. The feat was first achieved by Steffi Graf in 1988, and has gone unmatched ever since.

If he ultimately sits out the Olympics this year, Djokovic won't be the only famous name in tennis to do so.

Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Nick Kyrgios, among others, have all recently announced they will not play due to personal or restriction-related reasons. Meanwhile, Roger Federer said he remained undecided on whether or not he'll represent Switzerland in the Games following his Wimbledon loss last Wednesday.