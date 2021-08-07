Team USA's Nelly Korda Wins Olympic Gold Medal in Women's Golf

Nelly Korda is America's latest gold medalist!

She finished the final round of Olympic women's golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club, in Saitama, Japan, -17 on Saturday to take the top prize.

Nelly, 23, entered the final round 15 under, followed closely by India's Aditi Asho, who was -12 through round three. A playoff for the silver medal is currently underway.

Speaking to PEOPLE in February, Nelly's sister Jessica Korda — who finished the Olympics in 15th place — said that though they often compete against each other, the siblings are always rooting for one another, as was evidenced after the younger sister's winning moment when the pair shared a hug.

"Everyone always tries to pit us against each other, and we always disappoint everyone when we say that we are each other's biggest supporters," Jessica, 28, said of Nelly at the time. "If the other one is struggling with something, the other one's always there to help. We basically just help each other out as much as we can."

Nelly and Jessica Korda Nelly and Jessica Korda | Credit: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Jessica added, "At the end of the day, obviously we want to beat each other. But in the grand scheme of things, we also want to beat the 140 or whatever girls in the field. In golf, it's not such a head-to-head. It's not like tennis where you're playing literally against that one person. But that's how we feel about it. My sister is my best friend and when we're away from the golf course, we just talk normally."

The U.S. took home both golfing gold medals this Games, with American Xander Schauffle winning the title in the men's competition.