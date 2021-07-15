USA Basketball Men's National Team member Jerami Grant has also been placed under health and safety protocols, the organization said on Thursday

NBA Star and Team USA Player Bradley Beal Out of Tokyo Olympics After Entering Health Protocols

Bradley Beal #4 of the USA Men's National Team dribbles the ball during the game against the Argentina Men's National Team on July 13, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal will miss out on his first Olympic Games after he entered health and safety protocols this week, USA Basketball announced.

Along with Beal, Detroit Pistons player Jerami Grant was placed in health and safety protocols "out of an abundance of caution," the organization said in a statement on Thursday. The Athletic said Grant has not tested positive for COVID-19.

USA Basketball did not confirm whether or not Grant will be joining the team when they compete at the Tokyo Olympics, which begins starting July 23. Team USA's first game is scheduled to take place on July 25.

According to ESPN, there are three players eligible to take Beal's spot on the team. They include Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs, Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Saddiq Bey of the Detroit Pistons.

Bradley Beal #4 of the USA Men's National Team poses for a portrait at the ARIA Resort & Casino on July 7, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada Credit: Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty

Team USA got off to a rocky start to start its series of exhibition matches taking place before the Olympics in Las Vegas. The club lost back-to-back games for only the third time since 1992, falling to Nigeria 90-87 on Saturday night and 91-83 to Australia on Monday.

But the team bounced back on Tuesday, beating Argentina 108-80.

Outside of winning bronze in the 2004 Olympics, Team USA has brought home the gold every Games since 1992's "Dream Team" was formed. That iteration of the team included the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and other NBA greats.

Headlining this year's team are current NBA stars such as Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green.

There are more than a few notable names missing from the 2021 Team USA roster. Stephen Curry, 33, who has never played in the Olympics before, was not named on this year's team. Neither did LeBron James, who has played for Team USA three times.