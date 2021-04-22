Swimmer Nathan Adrian Opens Up About 'Really Unfortunate' Spectator Regulations at Tokyo Olympics

The five-time Olympic gold medalist tells PEOPLE he would have loved to be able to share the experience with his family, including wife Hallie Ivester and their newborn daughter

Nathan Adrian is handling the strict health and safety regulations of the Tokyo Summer Olympics with grace.

While speaking with PEOPLE about Team USA's sustainable closing ceremony uniforms, the swimmer and Ralph Lauren brand ambassador, 32, opened up about the moment he learned that overseas spectators would not be allowed to attend this year's Olympic Games due to the pandemic.

"To be totally honest, we're pretty self-sustained as part of the swim team. Like, we're not really allowed to go out and do anything. We're [going to be] at a training camp for weeks before and then travel to Tokyo with Team USA in our little bubble," Adrian — who is set to compete at Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 13th-20th in hopes of returning to the games — explains.

Still, the five-time Olympic gold medalist says he would have loved to be able to share the experience with his family, including his wife Hallie Ivester. "It was going to be such a fun event and it's the first Olympics I'll be married for," he shares. "So it's just really unfortunate but it doesn't change anything that I'm doing. I had to get past it pretty quickly."

Nathan Adrian and wife Hallie Ivester Nathan Adrian and wife Hallie Ivester | Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"It is what it is," Adrian says, adding that Ivester's support for his training amid the pandemic has been "incredible."

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Parker Jacquelyn Adrian, on Feb. 9, announcing the happy news on Instagram alongside an adorable photo of their baby girl.

"She's a supermom. It definitely does take a village," Adrian says. "This whole experience has just been so incredibly wonderful. Bringing in a small being, experiencing this love, and everyone loving her ... it's just been so fun."

Adrian and Ivester announced their pregnancy news back in October, with the five-time Olympic gold medalist writing on Instagram at the time, "Big news! Baby Adrian coming February of 2021! #futuregirldad#cantwait."

Ivester wrote alongside her post, "Adding a member to the fan club next year. Baby girl Adrian due in Feb 💖."

The couple, who share a mutual love for the water (Ivester was a former diver for Stanford University) have been together since 2013. They got engaged in May 2017 and tied the knot the following year surrounded by their friends and family in Napa Valley, California.