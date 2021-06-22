Naomi Osaka, Usain Bolt, Tony Hawk and More Star in 'Stronger Together' Campaign Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics is nearly one month away.

On Tuesday, one day before Olympic Day, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) unveiled its "Stronger Together" campaign with a nearly two-minute film starring retired world record-holding sprinter Usain Bolt, tennis phenom Naomi Osaka, Canadian sprinter Andre Degrasse, Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini, as well as skateboarders Nyjah Huston and Tony Hawk.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When the world stood still, the future uncertain, we get moving. Competing against ghosts of ourselves, of history. But we know progress isn't forged in the shadows. The gains made in darkness advance no one unless they're carried into the light. The world only moves forward when we move together," the narrator says. "This isn't about breaking records but building a place for everyone regardless of who they are, where they're from or how they shine. It's about going to the edge of possibility and seeing what's on the other side together because no matter how hard we push ourselves we can never go further than when we push each other."

Adds the narrator, "Alone we are small, but together we become giants."

Usain Bolt Credit: Olympics/Youtube

Naomi Osaka Credit: Olympics/Youtube

"Stronger Together" is the IOC's global campaign showcasing and humanizing athletes in their journey to the Summer Games, especially after the year-long postponement. The footage, which highlights empty stadiums and facilities, shows Osaka, Degrasse and more athletes continue on with their preparations and training even when international competitions came to a halt due to COVID-19.

"The world only moves forward when we move together. One month from Tokyo 2020, we celebrate the strength, resilience and determination of Olympic athletes, to bring hope, unity and inspiration to people around the world," a statement released alongside the film said.

Bolt, 34, who is heavily featured in the campaign video, is an eight-time Olympic champion who dominated the 2008 Beijing Games when he set a new world record in the 100m, won gold in the 200m and created a new Olympic record. Then, at the 2012 London Games, the Jamaican star became the first athlete in history to successfully defend both sprint titles. Finally, at the 2016 Rio Games, he became the first athlete to take the title in the 100m for the third consecutive time while also winning again in the 200m.

Bolt, who retired from track and field in 2017, recently welcomed twins Saint and Thunder.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Tony Hawk Credit: Olympics/Youtube

Meanwhile, first-time Olympians Osaka, 23, and Huston, 26, are expected to dominate in their respective sports in Tokyo.

Osaka will compete for her home country of Japan in July after choosing to withdraw from the French Open and Wimbledon to focus on her mental health. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said in a statement last Thursday ahead of Wimbledon's June 28 start date. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."

The world's No. 2 ranked women's tennis athlete, who has suffered from depression since 2018, walked away from the French Open in late May after playing in the first round and being fined $15,000 for not taking part in post-match interviews. (The IOC does not require athletes to participate in post-game interviews.)

Huston, who is one of the marquee names in the skateboarding world, is among the 16 members of the inaugural U.S.A Skateboarding National team announced this week. The IOC included Hawk, alongside Huston, in the campaign as a representative of the sport, which enters into its first-ever Olympic Games.

Though Hawk, 53, will not be competing, he will make his debut as a correspondent for NBC Olympics.