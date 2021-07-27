Marketa Vondroušová finished the match with 10 unforced errors compared to Naomi Osaka, who had 32

Naomi Osaka Out of the Tokyo Olympics After Shocking Loss to Marketa Vondrousova in Third Round

Naomi Osaka will not be winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The second-seeded tennis star, who is representing Japan at the Summer Games, was defeated by Marketa Vondroušová of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday. Though Osaka clawed her way back in the second set, Vondroušová closed it out. All in all, Vondroušová finished the match with 10 unforced errors compared to Osaka's 32.

Osaka's shocking loss in the third round of the tournament is the latest upset at this year's Olympic tennis.

On Sunday, the world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, lost to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round. Then on Monday, Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka, who is ranked third in the world, was defeated by Donna Vekic in the second round.

Now with Osaka out of the tournament, No. 6-ranked Elina Svitolina of Ukraine is the highest-ranked player left in the Games.

On Monday, after her second victory in the tournament, Osaka spoke to reporters about her hopes for winning gold in her home country, where she was featured in Friday's opening ceremony.

Explaining that standing on the podium "would mean a lot," she also acknowledged that "it's a process," adding, "I know these are the best players in the world, and honestly I haven't played in a while, so I'm trying to take it one notch at a time."

"All in all, I'm just really happy to be here," she continued. "I haven't been in Tokyo for a couple of years."

Osaka kicked off her first Olympics by lighting the cauldron to close out the opening ceremony last week. NBC Sports' Mike Tirico had said during that day's broadcast that her opening match was pushed back so she could take part in the ceremony.

Shortly after lighting the cauldron, the tennis star reflected on the momentous experience. "Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life," Osaka wrote on social media alongside a series of shots from the opening ceremony. "I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now but I do know I am currently filled with gratefulness and thankfulness ❤️ love you guys thank you."

With a video of the moment she added, "Still trying to wrap my head around what just happened, crazy."

The Summer Games saw Osaka's first major tournament in two months after she decided to sit out both the French Open and Wimbledon in the wake of going public with her mental health struggles.

She withdrew from the French Open after she was fined $15,000 in May for not participating in media requirements and press conferences, citing her focus on her mental health.