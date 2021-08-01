MyKayla Skinner finished second behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade in the vault finals. Bronze went to Korea's Seojeong Yeo

Comeback Victory! MyKayla Skinner Wins Silver in Vault Finals in Tokyo After Stepping in for Simone Biles

MyKayla Skinner has won a silver medal!

On Sunday at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Skinner, 24, finished second behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade in the vault finals. Bronze went to Korea's Seojeong Yeo.

Skinner, who was selected as an individual and not as a member of the U.S. team — which was instead made up of Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum — did not qualify for any event final after competing on all four apparatuses during Sunday's qualifying round and had finished in 10th place in the all-around rankings with a total score of 55.398.

But on Saturday, USA Gymnastics announced that Simone Biles withdrew from the vault final and Skinner would replace the 24-year-old veteran captain of the U.S. women's gymnastics roster.

"[Biles] will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam," gymnastics officials said of the change. "MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth-highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second-highest score."

After the announcement was made, Skinner shared her excitement on Instagram as well as her support for Biles, a close friend. "Looks like I get to put a competition Leo on just one more time. Can't wait to compete in vault finals," the Arizona native said. "Doing this for us @simonebiles ❤️ It's go time baby!"

For Skinner, taking home an Olympic medal almost didn't happen.

After not qualifying, Skinner, who is the oldest on the U.S. women's roster, had said her elite gymnastics career was effectively over. "Heart broken 💔 but feeling sooo humbled and blessed for the amazing performance I had tonight! You have all brought me to tears thanks for being my biggest cheerleaders!" she wrote on social media at the time.

Now, Skinner won her first medal at her first Olympics.