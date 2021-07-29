Michael Phelps is in Japan to serve as a primetime NBC correspondent for swimming alongside Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines

Michael and Nicole Phelps Cheer on the Olympic Swimmers in Tokyo — and Snap a Selfie!

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps are enjoying being spectators at an Olympics for the first time.

The 23-time Olympic gold medal winner and Nicole, 36, are in Japan while Michael serves as a primetime NBC correspondent alongside Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines in the booth for select races during the Tokyo Summer Games.

On Thursday, Michael, 36, and Nicole were photographed cheering on the swimmers at the Tokyo Aquatics Center — and also snapping a selfie from the stands with the pool in the background.

Michael and Nicole Phelps

Michael retired from swimming after the 2016 Rio Games. This year marks the first Olympics since 2000 that Phelps has not competed in.

He and Nicole, who married in 2016, share three sons: Maverick Nicolas, 22 months, Beckett Richard, 3, and Boomer Robert, 5

Earlier into the Games, during a chat with Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Phelps addressed a potential return to the sport, saying "if I did come back, it would be in L.A." (Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 event.)

"I'm not coming back now — don't get any ideas!" he quickly clarified to the camera. "I don't know. I have no desire to get in the water right now. I'm completely happy."

However, if his sons "at some point ask why I'm not competing, we'll see what the answer is then," Phelps teased with a laugh.

"Anything for my kids," added the athlete.