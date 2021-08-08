Megan Rapinoe Gives 'Amazing' Fiancée Sue Bird a Sweet Kiss After WNBA Star Wins Her Fifth Olympic Gold

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe will each be taking home medals (gold for the Seattle Storm star and bronze for the OL Reign star) from the Tokyo Olympics

Megan Rapinoe was proudly cheering on her fiancée Sue Bird at Saitama Super Arena on the final day of Olympic competition.

On Sunday, the USWNT star, who won bronze days before, was in the stands clapping and smiling as Bird won her fifth consecutive gold medal during the final match against Japan.

After the game finished 80-75, Bird, 40, was seen running towards Rapinoe, 36, to share celebratory hugs and kisses.

"[I'm] honestly inspired, and I told her the other day, it feels like corny to say but it's like everything you would want in someone that you would look up to. Obviously, I get to be with her and I love her, that's the most special part," the soccer star raved.

Rapinoe continued, "She just does things the right way. She plays with a sense of joy, she makes everyone else around her better on and off the court. She's just an amazing person, I'm gonna start tearing up. You're gonna make me cry on national TV."

Rapinoe and Bird started dating in 2016 after meeting at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. They got engaged in October 2020.

Last month, Rapinoe expressed how proud she was of Bird when she shared the honor of being the flagbearer for the U.S. delegation at the opening ceremony. "Beyond words. I am so proud of you Sue. What an honor it is to have you lead us @teamusa and all of America back home. 🇺🇸 You are, simply the best. ❤️ @sbird10," she wrote on Instagram.

Since the 1992 Barcelona Games, the U.S. women's basketball team has been without a single game and now ties the U.S. men's basketball team's record for most consecutive Olympic golds in a team sport with seven (The men won the first seven golds from 1936-68 after basketball's Olympic debut).

Bird and fellow five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi, who are both national champions at UConn and decorated WNBA stars, are not the only ones adding to their gold collection. Coach Dawn Staley previously won Olympic gold with the U.S. women's basketball team in 1996, 2000 and 2004.