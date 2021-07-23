Megan Rapinoe 'Couldn't Be Prouder' of Team USA Opening Ceremony Flagbearer and Fiancée Sue Bird

Sue Bird is making her country — and her fiancée — proud.

During NBC's broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, U.S. women's national team soccer star Megan Rapinoe told Mike Tirico that she "couldn't be prouder and happier" of her WNBA player love for being selected to serve as a flag bearer for Team USA.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She told me on text, she heard at practice," Rapinoe, 36, told Tirico. "In typical Sue fashion she was very low-key about it but I did see the video when [Diana Taurasi] told her and I think that says it all, unlike me she doesn't like a lot of the attention but I think you could tell in that moment just how much it meant to her."

Bird, 40, and Eddy Alvarez were chosen to be the flag bearers during Friday's parade of nations. In the past, one individual usually served as the flag bearer, but it was changed to two people this year after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) wanted "one male and one female to represent each nation as a symbol of gender parity," according to Today.

"Obviously, she's a five-time Olympian going for her fifth gold medal, I get to see just how much that means to her and how much she puts into it," Rapinoe, who — along with the rest of the USWNT was unable to participate in the ceremony — continued in her interview. "I know this means the world to her and I couldn't be prouder and happier. And I feel I get to share in it even though I'm not deserving enough to be the flag bearer."

Rapinoe and Seattle Storm player Bird started dating in 2016 after meeting at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. They got engaged in October 2020.

The USWNT will be taking "care of business" during their next Olympic game after falling to Sweden earlier in the week, 3-0.

"We don't lose very often and we don't lose like that very often," Rapinoe told Tirico. "We have a match tomorrow that's what we're looking forward to we just need to take care of business ... we need to do better tomorrow."