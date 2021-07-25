The GOAT needs no introduction. This is Biles' second Olympics; at the Rio Games in 2016 she took home five medals, and is poised to take more in Tokyo. She's already turning heads in Japan, nailing the Yurchenko Double Pike on vault during a practice session. (ESPN called the move "the greatest Yurchenko double pike we've seen so far from her.") Ahead of the Games, the 24-year-old was honored with her own Twitter emoji — a goat, of course!

On July 27, she shocked fans when she withdrew from the team final, telling reporters she was "just dealing with some things internally which will get fixed out in the next couple of days."

Despite her move, Team USA took home the silver medal, and Biles posted an Instagram celebrating her teammates.

"I'm SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I'll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn't," she wrote. "Thanks for being there for me and having my back! Forever love y'all."