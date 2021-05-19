Tokyo Medical Association, Representing 6,000 Japanese Doctors, Calls for Cancellation of Olympics

Pressure is mounting for Japan to cancel the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to start in July

Doctors in Japan are asking for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics as they fight to contain a recent COVID-19 case increase that has left hospitals in the country full.

According to Reuters, the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association posted an open letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to ask his government to convince the International Olympics Committee that the Games should be canceled.

"[Doctors in Tokyo] have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity," wrote the group, which represents more than 6,000 primary care doctors. "We strongly request that the authorities convince the IOC that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games."

"Viruses are spread by people's movements," they added. "Japan will hold a heavy responsibility if the Olympics and Paralympics work to worsen the pandemic, increasing the number of those who must suffer and die."

The message is one of the strongest pushes yet against the international sports event. If the Games are not called off or postponed, they will begin on July 23 and end on Aug. 8.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Man in mask standing near Olympic rings in Tokyo | Credit: BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty

The association's letter comes as a recent survey showed support amongst Japan's public for canceling the Olympics due to the pandemic. The poll — which was conducted by Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun from May 7 and 9 — revealed nearly 60 percent of people in Japan don't want the Games to be held.

Thirty-nine percent of the survey's respondents still believe the Olympics should go on as scheduled, according to Reuters. Postponing the event was not an option on the survey.

On Wednesday, IOC president Thomas Bach offered to have more medical personnel on hand during the Olympics to help local doctors.

"For obvious reasons, we cannot give them (athletes) every detail yet, but the most important principle is very clear: the Olympic Village is a safe place and the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be organized in a safe way," Bach said, according to the Associated Press.

Bach said he expects more than 80 percent of people living in the Olympic Village will have been vaccinated by the time the Games begin.