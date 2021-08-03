Kyra Condie shows off the athlete village (including the enormous dining hall), plus what has her excited about her competition space and the weirdest thing she packed

Behind the Scenes at the Olympics: Climber Kyra Condie Takes PEOPLE Inside Her Tokyo Journey

If you've been following the Tokyo Summer Olympics from home and wondered what this most unusual Games has been like for the athletes — half a world away without their families, under strict COVID-19 protocols, but still in the biggest competition of their lives and surrounded by the world's best — well, Kyra Condie has some insights.

The 25-year-old climber, who is making her Olympic debut in Tokyo alongside her sport, took PEOPLE inside her first few days in Japan in a series of first-person videos on PEOPLE's Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video diary shows Condie arrive at the athlete's village with her teammates — with enough luggage to barely squeeze into an elevator; "it's kind of embarrassing," she jokes — as well as explore the famously enormous athlete dining hall.

"Wow it smells so good, it smells like wood," she says as she makes her way through the village from the bus.

Kyra Condie Kyra Condie in the athlete village in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics | Credit: Kyra Condie

"Home for the next few days," Condie says as she points out an entire wing of the multi-building village which is full of America's 600-plus athletes.

And, at the dining hall for her inaugural meal, Condie piles her plate with several different culinary choices: "I decided to sample everything because I couldn't make any decisions."

She also shows off her room next to teammate Brooke Raboutou (Condie was lucky enough to score a single), plus their "so sick" view and the "absolute carnage" they created while going through all of their Team USA swag after arriving.

The "weirdest thing" she packed?

"It's probably these little dolls that my uncle's girlfriend made of my parents," she says in one video, holding up two knit toys before reaching over to add a knit cupcake "that if I press — it's them cheering."

Along with the different protocols the athletes are following, including daily health and temperature checks, Condie also breaks down the competition space where her sport will make its first appearance in the Olympics, blending three different kinds of climbing.

Kyra Condie Kyra Condie (left) competes in May. | Credit: Photo by Andy Bao/Getty Images

Kyra Condie Kyra Condie in May. | Credit: Photo by Andy Bao/Getty Images

It all "looks really sick."

The bouldering walls are "a little bit more slabby," which means there's not as much overhang but the lead wall is even more slabby and "that's exciting, because I like overhangs," Condie says.

But, boy, that heat: "I am so red climbing at the venue for the first time," she says. "It is extremely hot." Pro tip? Wear an ice vest.

And while Condie will be climbing without the usual cheering section, her family sent their support from home in the form of letters. Condie isn't shy about tearing up as she reads them, including one from her grandma.

"I'm just an emotional wreck," she admits.