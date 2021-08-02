American Athlete Kendra 'Keni' Harrison Wins a Silver Medal in Women's 100m Hurdles in Olympic Debut

The 28-year-old American athlete is the world record holder in the women's 100m hurdles

Kendra "Keni" Harrison's first Olympics is off to a great start.

The Team USA track and field athlete won the silver medal in the women's 100m hurdles on Monday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo with a time of 12.52 seconds. She was just behind Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who finished with 12.37.

The 28-year-old is the world record holder in the event, setting a time of 12.20 back in 2016.

Gabriele Cunningham, also from Team USA, ended the event in seventh with a time of 13.01.

Speaking to reporters after qualifying for the final and addressing false starts during her heat, Harrison said she was able to "refocus" and "give everything I got."

100m hurdles final The women's 100m hurdles final | Credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

At the time, she said she "didn't run as well as I wanted to" but had hopes that in the final she'd be able to "put everything together and go all the way." Luckily, she did just that.

Track and field kicked off on Friday, and the U.S. already has four medals in the sport — three silver medals, and one bronze.

Team USA won bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay, and silver in the women's shot put, thanks to Raven Saunders. Fred Kerley later nabbed silver on Sunday in the men's 100m final.