Kendra Harrison on Repping Team USA with BFF Jenna Prandini: 'Not a Lot of People Can Say That'

What's better than being next-door neighbors with your bestie? Competing with them on Team USA.

Silver medalist Kendra "Keni" Harrison, who took second in the women's 100m hurdles earlier this week, didn't have to travel to Japan alone for the Tokyo Olympics, like many of her competitors and teammates due to COVID-19. She had Jenna Prandini there for support — and to cheer for.

"Not a lot of people can say that they went to the Olympics with their best friend and I can say that," Harrison tells PEOPLE while chatting about her partnership with Adidas (which she says has "supported me just by all the opportunities that they gave me.").

"The fact that we're so hardworking and driven, to have a friend just like that, it's hard to even put in words, but it's so cool," Harrison says.

Prandini competed in the women's 100m and 200m races in Tokyo. She and Harrison train together. Also sharing a coach brought the latter to Austin, Texas, and eventually to the house next to Harrison's.

Kendra Harrison Jenna Prandini Jenna Prandini (left) and Kendra Harrison | Credit: Jenna Prandini/Instagram

"I was like, 'I just bought a house. There's a house next to me [for sale]. Come buy it,' " Harrison recounts. "My realtor thought I was playing around and I was like, 'No. The house, sell it to her.' As soon as she got here, she bought the house and we tore down the fences in the back, so we have one big yard."

Laughs Harrison, "Yeah. Everyone in our neighborhood thinks we're crazy, but it's funny because we're just like … It's just us. All we do is train. I couldn't imagine doing anything else. It's so fun."

The women are similar beyond just their shared title as Olympians. Both have the same goals and follow similar health regimens and routines. "She wants the best out of me and I want the best out of her when we go out there and compete," the athlete says.

And though her family wasn't physically with her in Japan, Harrison knows they're pushing her to excel as well. One of 11 — five sisters and five brothers, eight of whom, including Harrison, were adopted — she says her competitiveness came from "racing to do everything, racing to the bathroom, racing to eat."

"I loved every moment of that," she says of growing up. "Just to know that they're proud of me, it just brings so much emotion over me."