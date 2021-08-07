Kendall Jenner Congratulates Gold Medal-Winning Boyfriend Devin Booker After His Victory at Tokyo Olympics

"[Kendall] is crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too," a source recently told PEOPLE of the model who has been dating the Phoenix Suns star for a year

Kendall Jenner was ever the supportive girlfriend thousands of miles away as her NBA boyfriend Devin Booker won his first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

On Saturday, the supermodel, 25, gave a shout-out to Booker, 24, after he and his USA Basketball teammates defeated France at Saitama Super Arena to finish in first place in the men's basketball tournament on the third to last day of the Tokyo Olympics.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though she didn't use words to describe her pride and support, Jenner simply shared a gold medal emoji to caption her photo of her television screen, which showed the Phoenix Suns star celebrating on the court as part of the 12-member U.S. squad.

Kendall Jenner Credit: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker | Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

In June, Jenner and Booker celebrated their one-year anniversary.

"[Kendall] is crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too," a source told PEOPLE last month about the model and Phoenix Suns shooting guard. "Devin is such a cool guy. He is very low-key and doesn't want to be a celebrity. He is very sweet to Kendall."

Jenner and Booker both shared photos on their respective Instagram Stories of intimate moments taken throughout the course of their relationship. In April, a source told PEOPLE that this is "the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship."

The couple was first romantically linked in April 2020, but they didn't make their relationship Instagram official until this past Valentine's Day.